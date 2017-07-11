Haiti: Kidnapped missionaries released after October capture

The remaining 12 Canadian and American missionaries kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti have been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said on Thursday.

Two months ago, the missionaries were traveling with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries as part of a larger group of 17 when they were all kidnapped. Five members of the group had already been released.

In a statement, Christian Aid Ministries said, "We glorify God for answered prayer, the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!"

The release of the remaining 12 missionaries follows weeks of negotiations with the powerful criminal gang "400 Mawozo" responsible for the mass abduction on October 16.

The group of missionaries was abducted after leaving an orphanage east of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, in an area controlled by the gang.

Five children, including an 8-month-old, were part of the group at the time of the kidnapping.

The 400 Mawozo gang demanded a ransom of $1 million per person, threatening to kill hostages if ransom demands were not met.

The FBI, Haitian authorities and the anti-kidnapping unit of Haiti's national police worked together to negotiate the missionaries' safe release from the 400 Mawozo gang.

ar/sms (Reuters, EFE, AP, AFP)