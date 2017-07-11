Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
All 12 missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti in October have been released, according to the police.
A group of Canadian and American missionaries who were kidnapped in October by a gang in Haiti has been released, police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said on Thursday.
More to come on this breaking news.
sms/aw (Reuters, EFE, AP)
The missionaries were visiting an orphanage when they were abducted by a gang. Haiti has already witnessed more than 300 kidnappings this year.
Haitian officials had said the gang had asked for $1 million each for the group of 17, which included five children. The gang had threatened to kill the North Americans.