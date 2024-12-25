Haiti: Gang opens fire on hospital, killing journalists

Haitian leader Leslie Voltaire condemned the "unacceptable" shooting in Port-au-Prince, which also left a police officer dead. Gangs control some 85% of Haiti's capital city.

At least two journalists and a police officer were shot dead in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, in an attack by gang members on a hospital, according to a local media collective and authorities.

The journalists were covering the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital when the attack occurred.

The State University of Haiti Hospital had been closed since February of 2024 after it was attacked by gang members. Authorities had then pledged to reopen it on Christmas eve but as members of the media gathered for the opening, the street gang opened fire.

What do we know?

Robest Dimanche, spokesperson for the Online Media Collective, said journalists Markenzy Nathoux and Jimmy Jean were killed "during an attack by bandits from the coalition 'Viv Ansanm'” at the State University of Haiti Hospital, also known as General Hospital.

Other reporters wounded in the shootout were being treated at a clinic, Dimanche said.

The Haitian Association of Journalists confirmed the deaths and said seven reporters were wounded in what it called "a macabre scene comparable to terrorism, pure and simple."

Haitian National Police confirmed that a police officer was killed but did not provide further details.

Local media reported scenes of total panic in the city center while images of wounded people lying on the hospital floor made rounds on social media.

Live streamed videos from inside the hospital showed people huddled on the hospital floor while bullets flew past them. Some people in the videos were bleeding due to bullet wounds.

Gang violence hits Haiti as new prime minister sworn in To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Haiti's ongoing violence

President of Haiti's transitional ruling council, Leslie Voltaire, said the shooting was "unacceptable."

"We send our sympathies to the families of the victims, and particularly the police and journalist associations. We assure them that this attack will not stand without consequences," he said.

Haiti has been wracked by brutal gang violence in recent years and efforts to restore order — such as the deployment of Kenyan police as part of a multinational protection force — have so far had little effect.

Street gangs now control some 85% of the capital city and have previously targeted airports, prisons and clinics.

The same gang, Viv Ansanm, attacked a clinic last week. While no one was hurt, the premises were largely destroyed.

Earlier in December, street gangs massacred some 200 people who were "voodoo practitioners," according to the United Nations and a local NGO. Voodoo is officially recognized as a religion on par with others worshipped in the country.

Haiti gang violence survivor: 'I have lost hope' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)