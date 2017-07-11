Haiti: Fuel tanker explodes, dozens killed — officials

A fuel truck exploded late on Monday in the northern Haitian port city of Cap-Haitien, the city's deputy mayor Patrick Almonor said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The deputy mayor said he he seen seen upwards of 54 dead. "I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Almonor sai, adding that it was impossible to identify them.

According to Almonor the fuel tanker appeared to have lost control and flipped over, causing fuel to spill into the road. People soon gathered to try and collect the spilled fuel.

Prime minister said 'nation is grieving'

Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke of his devastation on Twitter and said the nation was grieving. “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,'' Henry said on Twitter.

Henry also said field hospitals would be deployed to help those affected by the blast.

Police officials have yet to confirm the numbers of those killed and injured.

An eyewitness told Associated Press that he saw people using buckets to scoop up gasoline from the truck.

The country is in the grip of a fuel shortage and there have been protests over rising fuel prices in recent days.

There have been protests in Haiti over spiraling fuel costs caused by a severe fuel shortage

