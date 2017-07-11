Haiti: Fuel tanker explodes, dozens killed — officials

A fuel truck exploded late on Monday in the northern Haitian port city of Cap-Haitien, the city's deputy mayor Patrick Almonor said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The deputy mayor said he has seen more than 54 dead. "I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Almonor said, adding that it was impossible to identify them.

According to Almonor, the fuel tanker appeared to have lost control and flipped over, causing fuel to spill into the road. People soon gathered to try and collect the spilled fuel. Its understood around 20 houses nearby also caught fire.

Police officials have yet to confirm the numbers of those killed and injured.

Prime minister says 'nation is grieving'

Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke of his devastation on Twitter, and said the nation was grieving. "Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving," Henry said on Twitter.

Henry also said field hospitals would be deployed to help those affected by the blast.

Mayor Pierre Yvrose told Reuters news agency that the local hospital was struggling.

"We need human resources, and also material resources, namely, serum, gauze, and anything that can be used in case of

serious burns," Yvrose said.

The UN mission to Haiti offered its condolences to the families of those killed and said it was ready to respond.

There have been protests in Haiti over spiraling fuel costs caused by a severe fuel shortage

Haiti battling a severe fuel shortage

The country is in the grip of a fuel shortage and there have been protests over rising fuel prices in recent days.

Criminal gangs have worsened the situation and have been hijacking fuel trucks while demanding ransom payments for the release of drivers. They have managed to grow in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Gangs have also barricaded roads and hampered fuel deliveries.

Coupled with high levels of criminality, the Caribbean nation is battling high levels of poverty. According to UN figures, around 40% of the country's 11 million inhabitants require humanitarian aid.

kb/fb (AFP, AP, Reuters)