Haiti: Fuel tanker explodes, dozens killed — officials

A fuel truck exploded late on Monday in the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien, the city's deputy mayor Patrick Almonor said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The country's former prime minister, Claude Joseph, whose precise current position is somewhat hazy in the chaos following President Jovenel Moise's assassination this year, said on Twitter that the blast occurred in the port city of Cap-Haitien and offered his condolences to the families of the 40 people he said lost their lives.

Prime Minister said 'nation is grieving'

Prime Minister Ariel Henry spoke of his devastation on Twitter and said the nation was grieving. “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,'' Henry said on Twitter.

Henry also said field hospitals would be deployed to help those affected by the blast.

Police officials have yet to confirm the numbers of those killed and injured.

An eyewitness told Associated Press that he saw people using buckets to scoop up gasoline from the truck.

The country is in the grip of a fuel shortage.

kb/msh (AFP, AP)