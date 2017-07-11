Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises to over 700

At least 724 people were killed in Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, authorities said Sunday.

A state of emergency was declared in Haiti after what the government described as a "dramatic" earthquake — also felt in neighboring Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Hundreds of people are still missing and more than 2,800 were injured, Haiti's civil protection services added.

Sunday's figures are a tragic rise in the death toll, which was at just over 300 on Saturday.

Rescue workers are racing against the clock to pull survivors from the rubble of destroyed buildings as Haiti braces for a tropical storm.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to bring heavy rainfall over Haiti on Monday. Flash flooding is also expected.

What help is Haiti receiving?

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent a 65-person urban search and rescue team to Haiti, as well as 52,000 pounds (23.6 tons) of tools and medical supplies, the agency's chief Samatha Power said on Twitter.

Cuba and Ecuador also sent medical or search-and-rescue teams. Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela offered help.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the body was "working to support rescue and relief efforts."

Pope Francis called on nations to send quick aid. "May solidarity from everyone lighten the consequences of the tragedy," he told pilgrims and tourists at his Sunday blessing in the Vatican.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has expressed her "heartfelt condolences" to the Haitian people.

"My special sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims and to all those who have lost their belongings. To those injured, I wish a speedy recovery," she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

