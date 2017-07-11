 Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises to over 700 | News | DW | 15.08.2021

News

Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises to over 700

After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, the disaster's death toll more than doubled in one day, and rescuers are still searching for hundreds.

People stand outside the residence of the Catholic bishop after it was damaged by an earthquake

The quake flattened hundreds of homes and buildings

At least 724 people were killed in Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, authorities said Sunday.  

A state of emergency was declared in Haiti after what the government described as a "dramatic" earthquake — also felt in neighboring Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Hundreds of people are still missing and more than 2,800 were injured, Haiti's civil protection services added. 

Sunday's figures are a tragic rise in the death toll, which was at just over 300 on Saturday. 

Rescue workers are racing against the clock to pull survivors from the rubble of destroyed buildings as Haiti braces for a tropical storm.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to bring heavy rainfall over Haiti on Monday. Flash flooding is also expected. 

Watch video 01:43

Powerful Haiti earthquake leaves hundreds dead

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent a 65-person urban search and rescue team to Haiti, as well as 52,000 pounds (23.6 tons) of tools and medical supplies, the agency's chief Samatha Power said on Twitter.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

fb/rs (AFP, Reuters)

