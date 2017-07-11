Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises to over 700

At least 724 people were killed in Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, authorities said Sunday.

A state of emergency was declared in Haiti after what the government described as a "dramatic" earthquake — also felt in neighboring Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

Hundreds of people are still missing and more than 2,800 were injured, Haiti's civil protection services added.

Sunday's figures are a tragic rise in the death toll, which was at just over 300 on Saturday.

Rescue workers are racing against the clock to pull survivors from the rubble of destroyed buildings as Haiti braces for a tropical storm.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Grace is forecast to bring heavy rainfall over Haiti on Monday. Flash flooding is also expected.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent a 65-person urban search and rescue team to Haiti, as well as 52,000 pounds (23.6 tons) of tools and medical supplies, the agency's chief Samatha Power said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

fb/rs (AFP, Reuters)