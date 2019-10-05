 Haiti: Artists join thousands in anti-government protest | News | DW | 14.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Haiti: Artists join thousands in anti-government protest

Thousands of people have joined the Haitian art community to demand that embattled President Jovenel Moise step down. Crippling fuel shortages have sparked weeks of unrest in the impoverished Caribbean country.

Pastor Past, of the performance group Kominote Zan77, screams during a march demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise (AP/R. Blackwell)

Huge crowds sang and danced in the streets of Port-au-Prince on Sunday as part of an anti-government rally organized by the art community.

Protesters are calling for President Jovenel Moise to resign amid corruption allegations, rising inflation and food and fuel shortages. Many blame him for the economic crisis, but Moise has denied any wrongdoing.

Read moreFrom Haiti to Madagascar: The world's forgotten crises

Protesters in Haiti

Some of the protesters held up signs that read: 'Not our president' and 'We want a different Haiti'

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, has been rocked by weeks of violent demonstrations that have shuttered schools and businesses and brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

"We have to change the system. We do not have access to housing, we have nothing to eat ... children cannot go to school," said Michelet, a protester who declined to give his last name, in an interview with the Reuters news agency. "The cost of living is increasing and Jovenel is not doing anything serious about it."

A Haitian protester stands in front of a row of riot police

Police were on standby as protesters marched through central Port-au-Prince

Unlike previous protests that erupted into clashes with police, Sunday's march remained largely peaceful. Almost 20 people have been killed and nearly 200 injured in the recent unrest, according to Haiti's National Network for the Defense of Human Rights.

Moise was elected in 2017 and has two more years left in his term. During his election campaign, he promised "food on every plate and money in every pocket," but the 20% inflation rate has slashed people's purchasing power. 

Around 60% of Haiti's population of 11 million live below the poverty line of $2 (€1.80) a day.

Watch video 01:19

New Haiti houses wouldn't survive another quake

nm/cmk (Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Haiti, the UN and the unintended effects of a peace mission

After 13 years, the United Nations is ending its stabilization mission in Haiti. But as the last UN soldiers leave the Caribbean island, many issues remain unresolved — for both Haiti and the UN. (16.10.2017)  

Haitian 'climate refugees' hit dead end at US border

Thousands of Haitians who fled Hurricane Matthew are being forced to make way for deportees expected from Trump's USA. The Mexican border town of Tijuana is struggling with a humanitarian crisis, reports Clément Detry. (13.04.2017)  

Haiti: Thousands rally against president, clash with police

Thousands of protesters have marched through the Haitian capital in one of the largest rallies in an ongoing push to oust President Jovenel Moise. At least two people were shot amid unconfirmed reports of deaths. (05.10.2019)  

Deadly protests in Haiti over corruption investigation

At least two people were killed and several injured in protests over corruption. Police opened fire on a crowd to clear the way for a presidential motorcade after a public ceremony being held nearby. (18.10.2018)  

Haiti: Anti-corruption protesters burn tires, block roads

Thousands of demonstrators denouncing corruption have called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in further protests over reported misuse of funds. He formerly headed a firm under scrutiny by state auditors. (10.06.2019)  

Haiti fuel shortages spark violent protests

Crippling fuel shortages have triggered large anti-government protests in Haiti, bringing cities to a standstill. Angry demonstrators are demanding President Jovenel Moise step down amid corruption allegations. (21.09.2019)  

From Haiti to Madagascar: The world's forgotten crises

Crises and disasters threatened more than 132 million people in 2018, and many of them hardly made the headlines. The Care aid organization looks at humanitarian issues that were underreported last year. (21.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New Haiti houses wouldn't survive another quake  

Related content

Haiti Proteste & Ausschreitungen in Port-au-Prince

Haiti: Thousands rally against president, clash with police 05.10.2019

Thousands of protesters have marched through the Haitian capital in one of the largest rallies in an ongoing push to oust President Jovenel Moise. At least two people were shot amid unconfirmed reports of deaths.

Haiti Port-au-Prince | Anti-Regierungsproteste & Ausschreitungen

Haiti fuel shortages spark violent protests 21.09.2019

Crippling fuel shortages have triggered large anti-government protests in Haiti, bringing cities to a standstill. Angry demonstrators are demanding President Jovenel Moise step down amid corruption allegations.

Jovenel Moise Präsident Haiti

Haiti: President Jovenel Moise nominates fourth prime minister 23.07.2019

President Jovenel Moise has failed three times to get his choice for prime minister through parliament. The latest name is Fritz-William Michel, according to social media, as the UN looks on.

Advertisement