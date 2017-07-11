Haiti: Ariel Henry assumes post as prime minister

Ariel Henry was formally inaugurated as Haiti's prime minister on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the assassination of late President Jovenel Moise.

Moise had designated Henry as his successor prior to his death. After's Moise's death, interim Prime

What did Henry say during his inaugural address?

"It's time for unity and for stability," Henry said after he was sworn in. The new prime minister said the "Haitian people" are the solution to the country's political crisis after Moise's death.

The new prime minister said one of his main goals is to restore law and order to Haiti.

"One of my priority tasks will be to reassure the people that we will do everything to restore order and security," Henry said.

"This is one of the main issues that the president wanted me to tackle, because he understood that it was a necessary step if we were to succeed in his other concern of organizing credible, honest, transparent and inclusive elections," he added.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph had led Haiti in the days following Moise's death, and declared a "state of siege" due to a lack of stability in the country. Joseph agreed to step down on Monday and hand over power to Henry.

Earlier in the day, Haitians paid their respects to Moise during a solemn ceremony in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. The official memorial service featured speeches and music to remember the late president.

