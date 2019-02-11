 Haiti: Anti-corruption protesters burn tires, block roads | News | DW | 09.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Haiti: Anti-corruption protesters burn tires, block roads

Thousands of demonstrators denouncing corruption have called for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in further protests over alleged misuse of funds. He formerly headed a firm under scrutiny by state auditors.

A protester yells anti-government slogans in Port-au-Prince (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Nalio Chery)

Protesters burned tires and threw stones during Sunday's march in Port-au-Prince, blocking roads and bringing much of the Haitian capital to a standstill as they called for President Jovenel Moise to step down. At least one person was reported killed.

Many stores and gas stations were closed, and travel between some cities was disrupted. Police set up barricades near the presidential palace and fired tear gas at demonstrators.

The protesters are demanding further investigation into the fate of funds from subsidized Venezuelan oil shipments under the Petrocaribe program that resulted in parliamentary inquiries in 2016 and 2017. 

Read moreUN ends peacekeeping mission in Haiti

Last week, judges of the High Court of Auditors laid out a litany of examples of alleged corruption and mismanagement in a 600-page report. One involved the state granting contacts to two firms — with the same tax number and staff payroll — for the same road-repair project.

One of the contractors, Agritrans, was formerly headed by Moise until his election as president in 2017. It received more than 33 million gourdes ($700,000 at the time) to do the road work, despite being nothing more than a banana farming venture.

Opposition parties, who opposed Moise's 2017 election, have urged supporters to demonstrate peacefully. Sunday's protest came after widespread riots in February in which at least seven people died.

  • A street sign in Tijuana, Mexico, indicates the direction of San Diego, California, in the United States

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Haitian migrants' long journey

    For Haitians who chose to leave the country after the devastating 2010 earthquake, exile often began in Brazil, which had a surplus of low-wage jobs and welcomed them with humanitarian visas. But political and economic turmoil there caused many to leave for the US, under the mistaken impression they would be taken in. Over 8,000 have found themselves stranded in Tijuana at the Mexican border.

  • A view to rundown buildings at the top of a dirt path scattered with care tires rubbish and clothing in the Canyon of Scorpions, Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    On the way to 'Little Haiti'

    In the Canyon of the Scorpions, the Ambassadors of Jesus church has started building "Little Haiti" to host 225 Haitian migrants now living in the church hall. Many of the Haitians complain the settlement is hard to access: It is almost 30 minutes from the city and people need to take two buses to get here.

  • A Haitian man gives another Haitian a haircut at the Canyon of Scorpions, outside Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Everyday life in Tijuana

    A Haitian man gives another man a haircut in "Little Haiti." The settlement is located next to a dump, which gives off an overwhelming smell. The Haitians find the unhygienic conditions and lack of clean drinking water alarming. Migrants have been living in slums here for around 20 years. Local media worry the canyon could become a vast ghetto.

  • Haitian migrants serve food from the kitchen of a restaurant in Avenida Ocampo in central Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Barely making a living

    Most Haitians manage to make a living in Tijuana, although the informal jobs they find do not allow them to send money to their families, and their earnings are barely enough to pay rent in the city. Often they earn less than $1 an hour. Such economic hardship makes every day a struggle for survival.

  • Bedclothes on furniture and the floor of the Emmanuel Baptist Center in Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Overcrowded shelters

    Numerous churches opened new shelters for migrants at the height of the Haitian influx in the second half of 2016. Mexican media put the number of shelters in Tijuana at 33, none of which are run by local authorities. Were it not for the generosity of Tijuana's residents, the shelters would have quickly run out of food, clothes and other necessities.

  • Linda Romero, director of the Moviemento Juventud 2000 shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Local solidarity

    Linda Romero is the director of the Juventud 2000 shelter, where around 200 Haitian migrants, deported Mexicans and homeless people receive material and emotional support each day. She believes her mission is to help people regardless of their nationality.

  • Children in the courtyard of the Emmanuel Baptist Center, which has become a shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Warm welcome for all

    Despite the scarcity of space and sanitary facilities, the Emmanuel Baptist Center has become home to around 100 migrants. The atmosphere is welcoming across cultures. Women and children especially feel safe here.

  • Haitian migrants pray during a mass at the Desayunador Salesiano shelter in Tijuana, Mexico

    Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

    Hope in Canada

    Haitian youth pray during a Catholic mass at the Desayunador Salesiano shelter, which serves around 1,500 meals to deported Mexicans and Haitian and Central American migrants each day. The Haitians here are relying on a Canadian priest to help them establish whether Canada might accept them as climate refugees.

    Author: Valerio Muscella (Tijuana)


Fuel, electricity shortages

Petrocaribe, in decline because of Venezuela's political and economic crisis, was designed to benefit Caribbean and Latin American nations through discount prices.

In exchange for backing Caracas at regional forums against the US, Haiti took half of its Venezuelan oil repayable at low rates over 25 years. Earlier this year, Haiti was forced to buy oil on the global market, leaving power stations without affordable fuel and unable to deliver electricity.

In May, much of Haiti's population was restricted to just three hours of electricity a day. Shops have struggled, people have been unable to get to work and or to school and hospitals have been forced to rely on backup generators.

Haiti ranks as the poorest country of the Americas, with 60% of its population of 11 million living below the poverty line. Partially collapsed buildings, damaged during Haiti's devastating 2010 earthquake, still line many blocks of downtown Port-au-Prince.

Watch video 01:19

New Haiti houses wouldn't survive another quake

ipj/cmk (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

From Haiti to Madagascar: The world's forgotten crises

Crises and disasters threatened more than 132 million people in 2018, and many of them hardly made the headlines. The Care aid organization looks at humanitarian issues that were underreported last year. (21.02.2019)  

When access to electricity is a feminist issue

Only about a quarter of Haitians have access to electricity. Nonprofit EarthSpark is bringing green energy to the country, and they're making it a feminist issue. (12.12.2018)  

Haiti paralyzed by fifth day of protests against president

Protesters are demanding President Jovenel Moise resign for failing to tackle corruption. The rallies have become increasingly violent in recent days. (12.02.2019)  

UN ends peacekeeping mission in Haiti

The UN peacekeeping mission helped maintain order through 13 years of political turmoil and catastrophe. A new mission made up of about 1,300 international civilian police officers is set to replace the Blue Helmets. (06.10.2017)  

Rene Preval, Haitian president during devastating 2010 earthquake, dies

The president during the 2010 Haitian earthquake, Rene Preval, has died. Preval served two terms as leader of the country but was criticized for his handling of the crisis following the earthquake. (04.03.2017)  

UN's Ban issues urgent plea for aid to hurricane-ravaged Haiti

Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest country, still has not recovered from a 2010 earthquake that killed about 100,000. Ban wants $120 million in aid for the next three months. (11.10.2016)  

President Moise inaugurated in Haiti

President-elect Jovenel Moise has been inaugurated in Haiti, putting to bed an 18-month electoral crisis. Several opponents are still contesting his first-round victory though in the crisis-ridden Caribbean state. (07.02.2017)  

Haitians uprooted by quake search Americas for a place to live

Thousands of Haitian migrants stranded in northern Mexico, face being pushed out of shelters to make room for Mexicans deported from the United States. Photographer Valerio Muscella reports from Tijuana. (13.04.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Seven years after the earthquake in Haiti: How a little boy is fighting against his trauma  

New Haiti houses wouldn't survive another quake  

Related content

Haiti Proteste Ausschreitungen

Haiti paralyzed by fifth day of protests against president 11.02.2019

Protesters are demanding President Jovenel Moise resign for failing to tackle corruption. The rallies have become increasingly violent in recent days.

Haiti, Port-au-Prince: Protest gegen ehemalige Regierungsbeamte

Haiti: Thousands protest against corruption 08.02.2019

Protesters are demanding President Jovenel Moise resign for failing to tackle corruption. Months of protests have engulfed the Western Hemisphere's poorest country.

Haiti Port-au-Prince Proteste gegen Regierung wegen Korruption

Deadly protests in Haiti over corruption investigation 18.10.2018

At least two people were killed and several injured in protests over corruption. Police opened fire on a crowd to clear the way for a presidential motorcade after a public ceremony being held nearby.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  