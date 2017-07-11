Haiti: 2 North American hostages set free from gang attack

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Haitian officials had said the gang had asked for $1 million each for the group of 17, which included five children. The gang had threatened to kill the North Americans.
Two of the 17 US and Canadian missionaries taken hostage last month in Haiti have been set free, the group that arranged their travel to the troubled Caribbean island said on Sunday.
Haitian officials said a gang that snatched them at an orphanage had demanded a $1 million (€885, 815) ransom per person in return for their release.
