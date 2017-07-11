 Haiti: 2 North American hostages set free from gang attack | News | DW | 21.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Haiti: 2 North American hostages set free from gang attack

Haitian officials had said the gang had asked for $1 million each for the group of 17, which included five children. The gang had threatened to kill the North Americans.

Gang members stand guard and hold guns six months after a massacre in the La Saline slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Armed gangs that roam Haiti have increased insecurity in the disaster ravaged country

Two of the 17 US and Canadian missionaries taken hostage last month in Haiti have been set free, the group that arranged their travel to the troubled Caribbean island said on Sunday.

Haitian officials said a gang that snatched them at an orphanage had demanded a $1 million (€885, 815) ransom per person in return for their release.

More to follow...

jc/ab (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Advertisement