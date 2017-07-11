Haiti: 2 North American hostages set free after gang attack

Two of the 17 US and Canadian missionaries taken hostage last month in Haiti have been set free, the group that arranged their travel to the troubled Caribbean island said on Sunday.

Haitian officials said a gang that snatched them after a visit to an orphanage had demanded a $1 million (€885, 815) ransom per person in return for their release.

What do we know so far?

The 400 Mawozo gang, as they are known, are believed to have kidnapped the missionaries, bringing the matter to the attention of the US authorities.

A Haitian man who identified himself as the leader of the gang said in a Youtube video posted last month that he would kill "these Americans" if the ransoms were not paid.

US officials have led efforts to bring the North Americans to safety, and in November said they had evidence the missionaries were still alive.

Since the October 16 attack, US President Joe Biden has received regular briefings of any progress made by law enforcement.

The 400 Mawozo gang went from being small-time thieves to become one of Haiti's most dangerous criminal groups. They control various areas in the east of the capital Port-au-Prince.

