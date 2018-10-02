Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Haider al-Abadi is the current Iraqi Prime Minister.
Prior to his designation as Prime Minister in 2014, Haider al-Abadi served as Minister of Communication from 2003 to 2004. Al-Abadi studied electrical engineering in Baghdad and Manchester.
An overwhelming majority of Iraqi Kurds voted for independence in Monday's referendum. But the Iraqi central government in Baghdad is cracking down on Kurdish leaders in a bid to force them to annul that decision.