Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Haider al-Abadi

Haider al-Abadi is the current Iraqi Prime Minister.

Prior to his designation as Prime Minister in 2014, Haider al-Abadi served as Minister of Communication from 2003 to 2004. Al-Abadi studied electrical engineering in Baghdad and Manchester.

An Iraqi woman covers her face with the national flag as she participate in a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs in the southern city of Basra, Iraq, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Masked gunmen shot dead Soad al-Ali, a human rights activist and mother of four, outside a supermarket in Basra on Tuesday, a brazen afternoon assassination that threatens to worsen tensions in the southern city wracked by violent protests. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani) |

Killings of high-profile women in Iraq spark outrage 02.10.2018

Several prominent women have been killed in Iraq over the past few weeks. The murders have sparked a discussion about whether Iraq is doing enough to protect women
Protesters raise an Iraqi flag over the Basra Government building during a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Angry protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra Friday, setting a fire inside as part of ongoing demonstrations that have turned deadly in the past few days, a security official and eyewitnesses said. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani) |

Baghdad lifts Basra curfew as PM pressed to quit 08.09.2018

Iraqi MPs meeting in emergency session to resolve the crisis in the southern city of Basra have called for a clampdown. But the Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces revolt in parliament over his handling of the crisis.
***Archivbild*** In this photo provided by the Iraqi government, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, right, and Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold a press conference in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, early Sunday, May 20, 2018. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose coalition won the largest number of seats in Iraq's parliamentary elections, says the next government will be inclusive. The May 12 vote did not produce a single bloc with a majority, raising the prospect of weeks or even months of negotiations to agree on a government. (Iraqi Government via AP) |

Iraq: Rival factions struggle for power in parliament 04.09.2018

The Iraqi parliament has met for the first time since elections in May. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is hoping to form a majority coalition and sideline his rivals, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.
FILE PHOTO: People protest over poor public services in the city of Najaf, Iraq, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani/File Photo

Iraq's electricity minister fired after weeks of protests 29.07.2018

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidir al-Abadi has sacked his electricity minister. Protesters had demanded his departure after weeks of demonstrations against corruption, poor services and power shortages.

Iraqi riot police prevent protesters from storming the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, 340 miles (550 km) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Iraqis demanding better public services and jobs took to the streets again on Sunday in the southern oil-rich province of Basra, as authorities put security forces on high alert and blocked internet on the sixth day of protests in the country's Shiite heartland. (AP Photo) |

Protests spread from oil-rich Basra across southern Iraq 15.07.2018

Curfews have been imposed, troops put on the streets and the internet reportedly shut down. Burgeoning protests in Iraq against corruption and poor services represent a major challenge and risk boiling over.

12.05.2018 +++ An Iraqi man casts his vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Polls opened across Iraq on Saturday in the first national election since the declaration of victory over the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim) |

Iraq amends election law to allow ballot recount 06.06.2018

The vote recount comes following widespread allegations of fraud in the May parliamentary elections. The recount could further delay the formation of a new government for the country.
13.05.2018 +++ Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, seen in the poster, celebrate in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, early Monday, May 14, 2018. Iraq's electoral commission announces influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is the current front-runner in national elections with official results in from just over half of the country's provinces. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban) |

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi trails in preliminary election results 14.05.2018

Early counts show Muqtada al-Sadr has become the unexpected frontrunner. The cleric led the insurgency against US troops after 2003 and later became a strong critic of corruption in Iraq's political system.
12.05.2018 *** An Iraqi man casts his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Sadr city district of Baghdad, Iraq May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraq votes in first elections since victory over IS 12.05.2018

Iraqis have voted electronically to elect lawmakers for 329 parliamentary seats. There is no clear front-runner as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces stiff competition from his predecessor.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends during an Iraqi military parade in Baghdad, Iraq, December 10, 2017. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi announces bid for re-election 14.01.2018

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will attempt to form a cross-sectarian "victory alliance" as he seeks re-election. Former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is blamed for the Iraqi army's collapse, will also run.
Kurdish protesters run away from tear gaz during a rally against the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Protests rage in Iraqi Kurdistan 19.12.2017

Three people have been killed and 80 injured as protests over austerity and unpaid salaries intensify. The Kurdistan Regional Government is under increasing pressure amid heightened tensions with Baghdad.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Kurdish region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani (L) hold a press conference at the Elysee Palace following a meeting in Paris, France, December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron backs Iraq talks after Kurdish concessions 02.12.2017

President Emmanuel Macron has called on the Iraqi government to engage in "constructive national dialogue" after his meeting with Iraqi Kurd leaders. Macron vowed to preserve the rights of the Kurdish people.
Iraqi football fans wave the Iraqi (R) and Kurdish flags as they cheer for their team during their 2014 World Cup Asian zone qualifying football match against Yemen in the northern Iraqi Kurdish city of Arbil on July 23, 2011. Iraq won 2-0. AFP PHOTO/SAFIN HAMED (Photo credit should read SAFIN HAMED/AFP/Getty Images)

Kurdish independence referendum: Iraq court rejects result 06.11.2017

Iraq's Supreme Court has ruled that the constitution does not allow any region to secede. The declaration comes a month after the northern Kurdish region overwhelmingly voted for independence in a disputed referendum.
SULAYMANIYAH, IRAQ - OCTOBER 07: Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani visits the grave of Former Iraqi President and Iraqi Kurdistan Patriotic Union leader Jalal Talabani in Suleymaniyah, Iraq on October 7, 2017. Jalal Talabani passed away in Berlin at the age of 83. He served two terms as president of post-invasion Iraq from 2005 to 2014 and he is also the founder of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, of which he had served as secretary-general. Feriq Ferec / Anadolu Agency |

Iraqi Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani to step down 29.10.2017

President of the autonomous region of Kurdistan has told parliament he will not seek an extension after his term expires on November 1. The announcement came amid an escalating row with Baghdad over Kurdish independence.
ERBIL, IRAQ - APRIL 20: President of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) Masoud Barzani speaks during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (not seen) after their meeting at Salahaddin town in Erbil, Iraq on April 20, 2017. Yunus Keles / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, President Masoud Barzani's powers may be 'redistributed' 28.10.2017

Iraq’s embattled Kurdish regional president Masoud Barzani is facing mounting pressure to quit. Kurdish officials say his presidency won’t be extended and his powers are to be “redistributed.”
3202440 09/22/2017 Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan. Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik Foto: Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik/dpa |

Iraq imposes flight ban on Kurdish airports in response to independence referendum 29.09.2017

An overwhelming majority of Iraqi Kurds voted for independence in Monday's referendum. But the Iraqi central government in Baghdad is cracking down on Kurdish leaders in a bid to force them to annul that decision.
25.09.2017 +++ Election officials count ballots after the polls closed in the controversial Kurdish referendum on independence from Iraq, in Irbil, Iraq, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The vote is not binding and is not expected to result in independence any time soon, but was hailed as historic by Kurdish leaders spearheading the campaign. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) |

Iraq’s Kurds vote 'yes' to independent state in referendum – official results 27.09.2017

The results followed Iraq's demand that Monday's vote be annulled. Baghdad, Ankara and Tehran have all hinted at military intervention.

Show more articles