Hagia Sophia: Turkish court ruling paves way to turn museum back into mosque

A top Turkish court ruled Friday that the 1934 conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum was unlawful.

It canceled a 1934 cabinet decision and ruled that the UNESCO World Heritage site should be reopened to Muslim worship.

The decision was in line with the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s calls to turn the site into a mosque despite international criticism. The United States and Orthodox Christian leaders are among those that have not approved of the decision.

The Russian Orthodox Chuch said it regretted that the court did not take its concerns into account for the ruling. It said the decision could lead to greater divisions.

Turkey condemned what it called foreign interference. “This is a matter of national sovereignty,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. “What is important is what the Turkish people want.”

Erdogan signed a decree to open the Hagia Sophia as a mosque. He is expected to deliver a speech following the court ruling.

Museum designation a legacy of Ataturk

The Hagia Sophia was completed in 537 AD by Byzantine emperor Justinian. It was the center of Orthodox Christianity and was the world's largest church for centuries. It was captured by Ottoman Sultan, Mehmet the Conqueror in the 15th century and became a mosque.

In 1934, Turkey's first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, converted the mosque into a museum. It was a symbol that Turkey had become a secular country after the fall of the Ottoman Empire. It has become Turkey’s most popular tourist attraction, drawing millions of visitors from around the world every year.

