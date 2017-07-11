 Hagia Sophia: Turkish court ruling paves way to turn museum back into mosque | News | DW | 10.07.2020

News

Hagia Sophia: Turkish court ruling paves way to turn museum back into mosque

A Turkish court has revoked the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia's status as a museum, paving the way for it to be converted into a mosque as desired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The building was once a cathedral.

Bildergalerie der Reise Lonely Places (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Xu Suhui)

A top Turkish court ruled Friday that the 1934 conversion of the Hagia Sophia into a museum was unlawful.

It cancelled a 1934 cabinet decision and ruled that the UNESCO World Heritage site should be reopened to Muslim worship.

The museum in Istanbul was a Greek Orthodox church before becoming an Ottoman mosque after it was captured by Ottoman Sultan, Mehmet the Conqueror. In 1934, Turkey’s first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, converted the mosque into a museum.

  • Die Kuppelbasilika Hagia Sophia - Foto: imago/blickwinkel

    Architectural milestone

    In 532, Roman Emperor Justinian ordered the construction of an awe-inspiring church in his residence Constantinople — "one that has never existed since Adam's time, and one that will never exist again". Roughly 10,000 workers were involved in the construction work. For a millennium, the Bosporus basilica remained Christendom’s biggest church.

  • Innenraum der Hagia Sophia - Foto: Burak Kara/Getty Images

    The coronation church of Byzantium

    Justinian is said to have invested almost 150 tons of gold into the construction of the Hagia Sophia. The building was in need of some corrections though: At first, the cupola was too flat and caved in during earthquakes. The Hagia Sophia — "Holy Wisdom" — soon came to be used as the Roman Empire's official church. From the 7th century onwards, almost all Byzantine emperors were crowned there.

  • Sultan Mehmet II. (der Eroberer), Darstellung aus den Sarayı-Albums - - Foto: Bilkent University / Sinan Bey (public Domain)

    Transformation of a church into a mosque

    The year 1453 saw the end of Byzantine rule in Constantinople. After conquering the City, Sultan Mehmet II of the Ottoman Empire turned the Hagia Sophia into a mosque. Crosses were exchanged for crescents, bells and altars destroyed or removed, mosaics and frescoes painted over. The addition of the first minaret completed the transformation into a mosque.

  • Der türkische Staatsgründer Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - Foto: ddp images/AP Photo

    A mosque turned into a museum

    The founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, turned the Hagia Sophia into a museum in 1934. During the very sumptuous restoration works, old Byzantine mosaics were excavated. On July 10, 2020, a Turkish top court annulled the 1934 decree, according to reports by state news agency Anadolu, clearing the way for it to be reconverted into a mosque.

  • Schriftzüge Mohammed und Allah sowie eine Ikone von Maria und Jesus - Foto: BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

    Islam on a par with Christianity

    The eventful history of the Hagia Sophia is visible everywhere. The letterings "Mohamed" (left) and "Allah" (right) flank the Virgin Mary with the Infant Jesus on her lap (in the back). The Hagia Sophia has been a World Heritage Site since 1985.

  • Jesus-Mosaik (Mitte) - Foto: STR/AFP/Getty Images

    Byzantian icons

    The most splendid mosaic in the Hagia Sophia is a work of art from the 14th century which had been excavated on the wall of the southern gallery. Even though it could not be fully restored, the faces are clearly discernible: Jesus as the ruler of the world is depicted in the middle accompanied by Mary to his left and John to his right.

  • Patriarch Bartholomäus I. - (c) dpa

    Demands of Orthodox Christians

    Bartholomaios I, the Patriarch of Constantinopl, and honorary head of all Orthodox Christians, also lays claim to the Hagia Sophia. For many years, he has demanded that Christian liturgy and prayers be permitted in the basilica. "The Hagia Sophia was originally erected as a place for Christian worship," he says.

    Author: Klaus Dahmann


More to follow...

