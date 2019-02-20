 Hackers target US presidential campaign, Microsoft reports | News | DW | 04.10.2019

News

Hackers target US presidential campaign, Microsoft reports

Microsoft have announced that cyber-attackers, which they link to the Iranian government, attempted to hack thousands of accounts. They believe the attackers' targets included a US presidential campaign.

Microsoft (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Microsoft announced on Friday that a hacking group apparently linked to the Iranian government had carried out a campaign against a US presidential candidate.

The group, which the tech giant named Phosphorous, made more than 2,700 attempts in a 30-day period between August and September to identify customer e-mail accounts and managed to hack into 241 of them.

In addition to the unnamed presidential candidate, the group also targeted current and former US government officials and journalists covering global affairs, in Iran and elsewhere.

Microsoft said that four accounts had been compromised, but none of these were linked to the presidential campaign. They described the attacks as "not technically sophisticated" but warned users to "be vigilant."

Microsoft informed the Democratic National Committee about the hack, but declined to identify the campaign, citing privacy reasons.

ed/msh (Reuters, AP)

