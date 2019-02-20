Hackers target US presidential campaign, Microsoft reports

Microsoft have announced that cyberattackers, which they link to the Iranian government, attempted to hack thousands of accounts. They believe the attackers' targets included a US presidential campaign.
Microsoft announced on Friday that a hacking group apparently linked to the Iranian government have carried out a campaign against a US presidential candidate.
The group, which the tech giant named Phosphorous, made more than 2,700 attempts in a 30-day period between August and September to identify customer e-mail accounts. The hackers managed to hack into 241 of them.
In addition to the unnamed presidential candidate, the group also targeted current and former US government officials and journalists covering global affairs, in Iran and elsewhere. They were especially interested in prominent Iranians living abroad.
Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Burt made the announcement in a blog post on Friday.
"It is important that we all – governments and private sector – are increasingly transparent about nation-state attacks and efforts to disrupt democratic processes," he wrote.
'Not technically sophisticated'
Burt said that four accounts had been compromised, but none of these were linked to the presidential campaign. They described the attacks as "not technically sophisticated" but warned all users to "be vigilant."
Hackers were apparently attempting to gather information about people through gaming password reset processes and account recovery features.
Microsoft informed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) about the hack, but declined to identify which campaign had been targeted, citing privacy reasons.
The announcement comes after US officials have already warned about potential attempts to hack the 2020 presidential election.
For the nineteen Democratic presidential candidates, the playing field remains broad and a forerunner is yet to emerge.
The Iranian government did not immediately offer a response to Microsoft's claim.
ed/msh (Reuters, AP)
