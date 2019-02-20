Hackers target US presidential campaign, Microsoft reports

Microsoft announced on Friday that a hacking group apparently linked to the Iranian government have carried out a campaign against a US presidential candidate.

The group, which the tech giant named Phosphorous, made more than 2,700 attempts in a 30-day period between August and September to identify customer e-mail accounts. The hackers managed to hack into 241 of them.

In addition to the unnamed presidential candidate, the group also targeted current and former US government officials and journalists covering global affairs, in Iran and elsewhere. They were especially interested in prominent Iranians living abroad.

Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Burt made the announcement in a blog post on Friday.

"It is important that we all – governments and private sector – are increasingly transparent about nation-state attacks and efforts to disrupt democratic processes," he wrote.

Read more: Facebook exempts politicians' posts from fact-checking



Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline WikiLeaks targets Clinton Anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, WikiLeaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are based in Russia.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the two biggest intelligence agencies in the US, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russian government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladimir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with Republicans in Congress who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny having a role in the summer's cyberattacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



'Not technically sophisticated'

Burt said that four accounts had been compromised, but none of these were linked to the presidential campaign. They described the attacks as "not technically sophisticated" but warned all users to "be vigilant."

Hackers were apparently attempting to gather information about people through gaming password reset processes and account recovery features.

Microsoft informed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) about the hack, but declined to identify which campaign had been targeted, citing privacy reasons.

The announcement comes after US officials have already warned about potential attempts to hack the 2020 presidential election.

For the nineteen Democratic presidential candidates, the playing field remains broad and a forerunner is yet to emerge.

The Iranian government did not immediately offer a response to Microsoft's claim.

Watch video 03:42 Share Can Joe Biden hold his lead? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PHeq Can Joe Biden hold on to his lead with Democratic voters?

ed/msh (Reuters, AP)