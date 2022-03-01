Habeck: 'We can't do enough at the moment'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck has pushed forward the timetable for Germany's fossil fuel exit and paved the way for the country's first national gas reserve in order to wean the country off of Russian gas.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in German politics. Many longstanding principles have been thrown overboard.
Countless thousands are protesting against Russia's war on Ukraine and there is a growing wave of solidarity projects from across Europe. People are donating money, sending aid for refugees and showing support.
Talks at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border have ended, but a second round of follow-on talks is in the works. Meanwhile, FIFA has suspended Russia from soccer competitions "until further notice." Follow DW for the latest.
