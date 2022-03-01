 Habeck: ′We can′t do enough at the moment′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Habeck: 'We can't do enough at the moment'

Watch video 01:31

More in the Media Center

DW meets a Ukrainian willing to risk everything to defend his country from the Russians.

Ukrainian men abroad return home to fight 01.03.2022

People arriving from Ukraine via Poznan, Poland, hug as a volunteer holds a placard offering help and assistance to the people who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion on Ukraine, on February 27, 2022 at Berlin's main station. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Germany 28.02.2022

Geschichte aus Little Odessa, New York: Little Odessa Boris 47 mit Sohn Mark via rieke.havertz@zeit.de, 01.02.2022

Russian-Americans decry war in Ukraine 01.03.2022

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault 28.02.2022

Read also

Robert Habeck ( Bündnis 90/ Die Grünen ), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz und Vizekanzler spricht im Wirtschaftsministerium zum russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine.

Green minister Habeck scrambles on energy amid Ukraine conflict 28.02.2022

Economy Minister Robert Habeck has pushed forward the timetable for Germany's fossil fuel exit and paved the way for the country's first national gas reserve in order to wean the country off of Russian gas.

Demonstranten in Berlin Foto vom 24.02.2022. Wenige Stunden nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine finden am Donnerstag erste Mahnwachen, Friedensgebete und Demonstrationen bundesweit statt. Siehe epd-Meldung vom 24.02.2022 Nach russischem Ueberfall: Gebete und Demos fuer Frieden in der Ukraine *** Demonstrators in Berlin Photo from 24 02 2022 A few hours after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the first vigils, peace prayers and demonstrations are taking place nationwide on Thursday See epd news from 24 02 2022 After Russian attack, prayers and demos for peace in Ukraine Copyright: epd-bild/RolfxZoellner

Ukraine-Russia war triggers major German policy changes 01.03.2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point in German politics. Many longstanding principles have been thrown overboard.

Eine Demonstrantin hält ein Schild mit der Aufschrift Stand with Ukraine. Mehrere Hundert Menschen demonstrieren auf dem Neumarkt gegen den Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: Protests, donations and solidarity grow across Europe 27.02.2022

Countless thousands are protesting against Russia's war on Ukraine and there is a growing wave of solidarity projects from across Europe. People are donating money, sending aid for refugees and showing support.

Members of delegations from Ukraine and Russia, including Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (2L), Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak (2R), Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia (3R), hold talks in Belarus' Gomel region on February 28, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei KHOLODILIN / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT

Ukraine: Talks with Russia inconclusive as UN convenes — as it happened 28.02.2022

Talks at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border have ended, but a second round of follow-on talks is in the works. Meanwhile, FIFA has suspended Russia from soccer competitions "until further notice." Follow DW for the latest.