Habeck nomination shows Germany's Greens want to govern

Germany's Greens have confirmed current Economy and Energy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck as their top candidate for the upcoming snap elections. DW's Giulia Saudelli reports from their party congress in Wiesbaden.