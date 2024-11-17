  1. Skip to content
Habeck nomination shows Germany's Greens want to govern

Michael Okwu | Giulia Saudelli in Wiesbaden, Germany
November 17, 2024

Germany's Greens have confirmed current Economy and Energy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck as their top candidate for the upcoming snap elections. DW's Giulia Saudelli reports from their party congress in Wiesbaden.

