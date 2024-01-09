Höcke: AfD 'ready' for government duties

PoliticsGermanyHöcke: AfD 'ready' for government dutiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyJared Reed09/01/2024September 1, 2024Projected results in a state election in eastern Germany show the far-right Alternative for Germany party has won. Björn Höcke, leader of the AfD in Thuringia, told public broadcaster ARD that he wants to head up a coalition government in the state. https://p.dw.com/p/4k9j4Advertisement