  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
SportsUnited States of America

Gymnastics: Simone Biles returns with US Classic overall win

August 6, 2023

The Classic competition is Biles' first since she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Biles's comeback saw her impressively flaunt complicated moves, dazzling fans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uotm
Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars during the Core Hydration Classic at Now Arena on August 05, 2023 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Biles dazzled fans with complicated moves in her first competition since the Tokyo OlympicsImage: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

US gymnast Simone Biles won the country's Core Hydration US Classic on Saturday, after a two-year competition hiatus since the Tokyo Olympics.

A four-time Olympic gold medalist, Biles impressed fans by performing difficult and complicated moves, including a double-flipping vault never before performed by a female gymnast. She won with an all-around score of 59.100.

"It felt really good, especially after everything that has happened over the past year," said Biles, who was married earlier this year. "I got back out here and I did what I was training so I'm very happy with the result."

The 26-year-old had taken a year off from the sport. Nevertheless, she won on Saturday with top scores on the vault, floor exercise and balance beam, while ranking third on the uneven bars.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Biles won the US Classics with an all-around score of 59,100Image: Morry Gash/AP/picture alliance

Tokyo Olympics exit

Biles made headlines when she abruptly withdrew from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as a gold medal hope in several disciplines for the US after her dominant displays in 2016. She'd return to pick up an individual bronze and team silver late in the tournament.

"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my wellbeing," she said at the time after her team were beaten to the gold medal by the Russian quartet. 

Biles had struggled at the Games with the "twisties," a disorienting feeling of losing balance while the gymnast is in mid-air, which leaves them at a greater risk of injury when landing.

The gymnast has yet to formally announce whether she intends to compete in next year's Paris Olympics, though many interpreted her return on Saturday as a positive sign, even before her overall triumph in Chicago.

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Simone Biles waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final

Opinion: Simone Biles' contribution to mental health recognition bigger than sport

Opinion: Simone Biles' contribution to mental health recognition bigger than sport

After taking a break to deal with her mental health, the world's most famous gymnast has won bronze in the beam final. Her actions in Tokyo should be remembered as more important than any medal, argues DW’s Felix Tamsut.
Felix Tamsut Kommentarbild
Felix Tamsut
Commentary
SportsAugust 3, 2021
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020: US gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of women's team event

Tokyo 2020: US gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of women's team event

On a day of shocks in Tokyo, multi-Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrew from a team event citing mental health concerns. Questions remain as to whether she will be able to defend her four golds from 2016.
SportsJuly 27, 2021
Simone Biles

Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic all-around competition to focus on mental health

Simone Biles withdraws from Olympic all-around competition to focus on mental health

The American gymnast will not defend her Olympic crown in the individual all-around, withdrawing from the competition for mental health reasons. Whether Biles will compete in Tokyo remains unclear.
SportsJuly 28, 2021