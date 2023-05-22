  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit
Irfaan Ali in 2022
Guyana's president described the incident as a major disasterImage: Michael Reynolds/CNP/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO
CatastropheGuyana

Guyana: At least 20 children dead in school dormitory fire

1 hour ago

Guyana's president, Irfaan Ali, said the incident was a "horrible disaster." Authorities have begun evacuating the victims to the two main hospitals in the capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RerA

At least 20 children have been killed and several more were injured in a fire at a dormitory in Guyana late on Sunday night.

The fire broke in the girls' dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) inland from the capital, Georgetown.

"This is a major disaster. It is horrible, it is painful," the South American nation's President Irfaan Ali said.

In a statement, the government offered prayers for the families of the victims and added, "We have lost many beautiful souls in that fire."

Medical evacuations underway

Guyanese authorities have dispatched military and private planes to the tiny mining town of Mahdia to airlift the survivors to the capital.

Ali said arrangements had been made so that "every single child who requires attention be given the best possible opportunity to get that attention" at the two main hospitals in Georgetown.

He also pledged to bring in psychologists and counselors to help the girls and their families.

A small plane surrounded by paramedics and police officers at Georgetown airport
Several of the students were airlifted to Georgetown for medical careImage: Royston Drakes/AFP

Natasha Singh-Lewis, an opposition MP, called for an investigation into the cause of the fire.

"We need to understand how this most horrific and deadly incident occurred and take all necessary measures to prevent such a tragedy from happening again," she said.

Guyana is one of the poorest nations in South America and is home to 800,000 people. It boasts the second-highest percentage of forest cover of any country and the world's largest per capita oil reserves were also recently discovered.

zc/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Global 3000 | Guyana Ölvorkommen

Guyana oil boom: dream or nightmare?

Guyana oil boom: dream or nightmare?

Guyana is one of the Caribbean’s poorest countries. But now huge oil reserves have been found off the country's coast. That’s raised hopes it will soon be as rich as Qatar. Activists warn of the potential environmental fallout.
BusinessAugust 28, 202106:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Wagner group found Yevgeny Prigozhin standing next to his fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 20, 2023

Ukraine updates: Wagner to leave Bakhmut by June 1

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Ecotourists look on as an Olive Ridley sea turtle makes its way down a beach near the small coastal village of Velas in western India.

Saving India's endangered baby turtles

Saving India's endangered baby turtles

Nature and Environment4 hours ago02:30 min
More from Asia

Germany

Screenshot from the video game 'The Light in the Darkness,' showing a standing man with one arm around the shoulder of a seated woman.

How video games commemorate the Holocaust

How video games commemorate the Holocaust

Culture5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Frankreich Wasser Landwirte

French farmers are fighting over water

French farmers are fighting over water

Nature and Environment5 hours ago05:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

BusinessMay 20, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage