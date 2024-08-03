Gunmen kidnap hundreds of students at Nigeria school

CrimeNigeriaGunmen kidnap hundreds of students at Nigeria schoolTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeNigeriaAlexandria Williams03/08/2024March 8, 2024Gunmen have kidnapped more than 280 students in northwestern Nigeria. The mass abduction happened at a school in Kaduna state. Kidnappings for ransom are not uncommon in the region, where hundreds have been abducted over the past few years.https://p.dw.com/p/4dJcmAdvertisement