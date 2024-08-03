  1. Skip to content
Gunmen kidnap hundreds of students at Nigeria school

Alexandria Williams
March 8, 2024

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 280 students in northwestern Nigeria. The mass abduction happened at a school in Kaduna state. Kidnappings for ransom are not uncommon in the region, where hundreds have been abducted over the past few years.

