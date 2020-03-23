Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Kabul

Gunmen stormed a Sikh religious gathering in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told journalists that police responded quickly and are engaged in an ongoing battle with the attackers.

"People are stuck inside the building and security forces are trying to rescue them," he said.

Sikhs are a small religious minority in Afghanistan. They have been the target of attacks by Islamic extremists in the past, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest incident.

Narender Singh Khalsa, a lawmaker who represents the Sikh community, said he had reports that four people had been killed.

"Three suicide bombers entered the temple," he said. "The gunmen started their attack at a time when it was full of worshippers."

more to come...

rt/rg (AFP, AP, Reuters)

