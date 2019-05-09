Gunmen attack hotel in Pakistan's Gwadar

Gunmen attacked a five-star hotel in the southwestern Pakistani port city of Gwadar, officials said Saturday.

Local police chief Aslam Bangulzai told Pakistan's "Dawn" newspaper that three to four armed militants attacked the Pearl Continental Hotel shortly before 5:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).

The Pakistani military said a gun battle has lasted several hours and that guests have been evacuated from the hotel.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. One security guard at the entrance to the hotel was reported killed.

Security officer Mohammad Aslam told the AFP news agency that there were no Chinese or Pakistani guests in the hotel and that only staff were present in the building. The luxury hotel is reportedly popular with foreign business travelers.

Gwadar port was constructed by China as part of the Belt and Road Initiative and is an important hub in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Beijing aims to expand its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia.

Balochistan province, where the Gwadar port is located, has experienced a recent spike in violence. Three weeks ago, gunmen targeting naval and security forces killed 14 people after forcing them off buses.

