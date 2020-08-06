Gunman takes customers hostage at French bank

A man armed with a revolver took six people hostage at a bank in the French port city of Le Havre on Thursday, according to police reports.

The man subsequently released at least two of the hostages, who were not injured, police said. It was unclear if a third person was released or had escaped, news agency Reuters reported.

The news agency later said a fourth hostage had also been released.

The incident began shortly after 17:00 local time (15:00 UTC). Local law enforcement then blocked off the surrounding area.

Police sources said an elite intervention unit trained to handle hostage situations had been deployed.

Suspect was on police watchlist

The 34-year-old man was previously known to the police, a police union official involved in the operation said. He is believed to have Islamist sympathies.

"We've identified him. He's on a watchlist. We know that he has been radicalized and suffers a serious psychiatric illness," Yves Lefebvre, head of SGP Unite police union, told Reuters.

Home to around 170,000 people, Le Havre is located on the English channel, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north-west of Paris.

More to follow...

kp/rc (AP, Reuters)