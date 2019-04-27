 Gunman opens fire at US garlic festival | News | DW | 29.07.2019

News

Gunman opens fire at US garlic festival

At least three people have reportedly been killed in a shooting at a major food festival in California. Police say the suspected gunman has been shot dead.

USA, Gilroy: shooting at a major food festival (Reuters/Wavyia)

Three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at a garlic festival in California, a member of the local council in the city of Gilroy said.  

Another 12 people were injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Dion Bracco told the DPA news agency, citing police statements.

Read more: 8 facts about gun control in the US

Police Chief Scot Smithee said a suspect had been shot dead after opening fire and that witnesses reported a second suspect, although it was unclear whether that person had opened fire.

Officers said the area, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose, was "still an active crime scene."

Smithee said the suspects had used a tool to cut through a fence and access the event. Footage on NBC showed people running as shots rang out.

Television footage showed people running as shots rang out (Reuters/Wavyia)

Television footage showed people running as shots rang out

'Shooting in just every direction'

A witness named Julissa Contreras told NBC that a white man in his 30s armed with a rifle opened fire indiscriminately.

"I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left," Contreras said, according to NBC.

Read more: Are credit card companies financing US mass shootings?

US President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night. "Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!" he wrote.

Gilroy Garlic Festival is one of the largest food festivals in the country, featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Despite the high frequency of shootings in the US, efforts to tighten gun laws have stalled at the federal level.

  • People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks

    In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

  • Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wittpenn)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh

    Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

  • Survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting speak against gun violence (picture-alliance/E.Rua)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Parkland, Florida

    A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

  • Sutherland Springs church crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Austin American-Statesman/N. Wagner)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

    A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

  • Las Vegas Shooting (picture-alliance/M. J. Sanchez)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas

    In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

  • The Pulse Night Club crime scene, being examined by authorities (Reuters/J. Young)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Pulse nightclub, Orlando

    An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

  • Newtown Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary (AP)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown

    The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

  • Aurora, Colorado, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Century 16 Theater, Aurora

    In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

  • young boy points to flowers at a memorial to Virginia Tech University

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg

    A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

  • Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold, carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, are pictured in the cafeteria at Columbine High School

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Columbine High School, Littleton

    The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


sri/amp (AP, AFP, dpa)

