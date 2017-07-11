Gunman kills son of US federal judge Esther Salas in her home

A shooter came to the doorstep of a US federal judge, killing her 20-year-old son and repeatedly shooting her husband, US law enforcement said.

The FBI was searching for the shooter with their Newark office urging "anyone who thinks they may have relevant information" to contact them.

The gunman reportedly posed as a driver for the FedEx delivery company. The judge, Esther Salas, was at home during the attack but had been in the basement of the New Jersey property when the shooting took place and was not harmed.

Investigators look into link with another death

Citing an unnamed judiciary official, the AP news agency reported that the son was shot once in the chest while answering the door, with his father receiving multiple wounds while standing behind him. The attacker then left the property in a car. The husband underwent surgery and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to the New Jersey Globe.

On Monday, law enforcement officials said they were examining a possible link between the killing and the death of a man discovered with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body was discovered in Sullivan Country, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) north of New Jersey, unnamed officials told the AP.

'We really have no idea'

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was connected with Salas judicial career or with the work of her husband, who is a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor.

"We really have no idea," Salas' supervisor, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson, told the AP news agency.

Salas has been working as a federal judge since 2011, presiding over several notable cases. Last week, she was appointed to hear a lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors against the German lender. The investors claim the bank had made false and misleading statements about their anti-money laundering policies and has failed to monitor "high-risk" clients – including high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who died in prison last year.

The 51-year-old judge also barred prosecutors from seeking the death penalty for a suspected gang leader over the defendant's intellectual disability. In another high-profile case, she sentenced two reality TV stars for crimes including bankruptcy and tax evasion. The defendants, Teresa and Joe Giudice Salas, previously appeared on "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy described the killing as a "senseless act" and pledged the full support of his office for Salas and her husband.

dj/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)