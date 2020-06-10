Gunfire reported at Swedish shopping mall in suspected robbery

Police were searching for the shooters after shots were fired at the Stockholm shopping mall on Wednesday, with authorities treating the incident as a possible robbery.

"There is an attempted aggravated robbery in the Kista mall," the Reuters news agency quoted a police spokesman as saying. "We have located the victim who is not physically injured."

The mall, located in the Stockholm suburb of Kista, was evacuated and exits were sealed off by the police, according to Aftonbladet.

The mass circulation newspaper said two of the alleged robbers could be seen on security footage, running away from the scene. Police reportedly deployed helicopters and sniffer dogs in their search.

The two had entered a gold shop and held up the owner, but the owner manged to activate the alarm, Swedish public broadcaster Sveriges Television reported citing a witness from the scene.

dj/msh (Reuters)

