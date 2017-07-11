Gunfire in Guinea-Bissau capital prompts coup fears

Sustained heavy gunfire in the government district of Guinea-Bissau's capital on Tuesday signaled the possibility of a coup attempt.Regional groups swiftly condemned the violence, giving credence to fears that the military had attempted to take over the West African nation once more.

Heavily-armed men surrounded the Palace of Government, where President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam were believed to have gone to attend a cabinet meeting.

People were seen fleeing the area on the edge of Bissau, near the airport. Local markets were closed and banks shut their doors, while military vehicles laden with troops drove through the streets.

Guinea-Bissau has seen four coup d'etats and more than a dozen attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974.

The state broadcaster has reported that the shooting had damaged the building and that "invaders'' were holding officials hostage.

Portugal's foreign affairs minister said Embalo was at his official residence, but it was not clear if the attack was over.

President's social media says situation under control

A Twitter post from an unverified account under Embalo's name, as well as his official Facebook page, were updated later on Tuesday to say that he was alright and that the situation is under control.

In a video on Facebook, the president said that "many" members of the security forces had been killed in a "failed attack against democracy."

ECOWAS, AU condemn violence

The regional bloc ECOWAS and the African Union issued swift rebukes of the military.

"The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with grave concern the situation in Guinea-Bissau, consisting of an attempted coup against the country's government," the AU said in a statement.

"He calls on the military to return to their barracks without delay and to protect the physical safety of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government and to immediately free those of them who are in detention," it said.

In its own statement, ECOWAS said it "condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the bodily integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government."

President Embalo has been at the center of controversy since he was declared the winner of the December 2019 runoff vote. The results were contested by his opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Embalo started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Guinea-Bissau has long suffered from official corruption, as well as the violence that comes with drug trafficking. Because of graft and lax law enforcement, the country is used as a transit point for cocaine on the way to Europe from South America.

es/nm (AP, Reuters)