Gunfire in Guinea-Bissau capital prompts coup fears

Sustained heavy gunfire in the government district of Guinea-Bissau's capital on Tuesday signaled the possibility of a coup attempt in the country.

Regional groups swiftly condemned the violence, giving credence to fears that the military had attempted to take over the West African nation once more.

Guinea-Bissau has already seen four coup d'etats and more than a dozen attempted coups since achieving independence from Portugal in 1974.

President Umaro Cissoko Embalo, a former army general, was believed to be inside the Government Palace at the time of the attack.

The state broadcaster has reported that the shooting had damaged the building and that "invaders'' were holding officials hostage.

Portugal's foreign affairs minister said Embalo was at his official residence, but it was not clear if an attack on the government was over.

ECOWAS, AU condemn violence

Regional bloc ECOWAS as well as the African Union issued fast rebukes of the military.

"The President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with grave concern the situation in Guinea-Bissau, consisting of an attempted coup against the country's government," the AU said in a statement.

"He calls on the military to return to their barracks without delay and to protect the physical safety of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government and to immediately free those of them who are in detention," it said.

In its own statement, ECOWAS said it "condemns this coup attempt and holds the military responsible for the bodily integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government."

President Embalo has been at the center of some controversy since he was declared the winner of the December 2019 runoff vote. The results were contested by his opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira.

Embalo then started forming a new government with support from the military while a Supreme Court election challenge was still pending.

Guinea-Bissau has long suffered under official corruption as well as the violence that comes from drug trafficking. Due to graft and lax law enforcement, the country is used as a transit point for cocaine on the way to Europe from South America.

