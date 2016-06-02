 Guinea′s future uncertain as coup leaders tighten grip on power | Africa | DW | 06.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Guinea's future uncertain as coup leaders tighten grip on power

The soldiers who ousted Guinean President Alpha Conde have moved quickly to quash any resistance. Guineans have mixed feelings about the coup, while analysts say Conde is partly to blame for the situation.

A still taken from a televised annoucement by coup leader Mamadi Doumbouya

Coup leader Mamadi Doumbouya pledged to 'rewrite the constitution together' in a televised speech

The morning after the coup, residents of the capital, Conakry, woke up to a new reality which has left Guineans with mixed feelings. "There is a great sense of uncertainty," said DW correspondent Bangaly Conde.

"Today we saw an image of Guinea we are not used to seeing. We are very disappointed with the army," one Guinean told DW.

Not everyone was disappointed. Another resident of the capital said he was very proud, "because the country is doing really badly. People are suffering. I really want something to change soon."

For many citizens feeling overwhelmed by economic hardship, the military takeover came at the right time. "I don't have the words. I'm so happy. There is no water, there is no electricity, and above all, there are no roads. We are tired of all this. He [President Alpha Conde] should go take a rest," one woman said.

Constitution suspended

On Sunday, coup leader Mamadi Doumbouya, head of the Groupement des Forces Speciales (GPS), an elite unit of the Guinean army, suspended the constitution and dissolved the government and parliament, shortly after arresting President Conde. The president had originally formed the GPS for his own protection.

The soldiers have replaced all regional governors with military commanders, imposed a curfew and closed the country's land and air borders.

Watch video 01:55

Whereabouts of President Conde unknown

Members of Conde's cabinet faced the threat of being considered rebels if they failed to attend a Monday meeting called by the coup leaders. Ministers were banned from traveling abroad and asked to turn in their passports.

In a communique, the soldiers said "all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of peaceful citizens and their property."

Broad international condemnation

The international community, including the African Union and the United Nations, swiftly condemned the toppling of the elected government. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) joined with demands for a return to democratic rule, threatening sanctions if its calls go unheeded.

Coup leader Doumbouya stood firm as he justified the military takeover. "Poverty and endemic corruption" forced soldiers to oust Conde, he argued.

"We have dissolved the government and its institutions," Doumbouya, a former French foreign legionnaire, announced, adding that a transitional unity government would be installed soon. "We are going to rewrite the constitution together," he said in a televised speech, surrounded by heavily armed soldiers. 

Map of Guinea

According to DW sources, during his time in the French Foreign Legion until 2018, Doumbouya took part in missions in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and the Central African Republic, among others. He knows the Malian military officer Assimi Goita, who overthrew the democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power in 2020 and has himself been interim head of state of Mali since a second coup in May.

Political scientist Doudou Sidibe was skeptical about the condemnation of the Guinean coup by the international community, African organizations and regional organizations.

He told DW that at the start, coups are always condemned. "Then the coup plotters promise democracy, development and free and transparent elections. And then the international community calms down," he said.

As examples, Sidibe mentioned recent military takeovers in Mali, Chad and other countries on the continent.

Soldeiers on a military vehicle surrounded by celebrating Guineans

Many Guineans took to the streets to celebrate Conde's ouster

Guinean analyst Kabine Fofana told DW that, following the coup, he foresaw a dangerous power struggle within the army. "The risk is great. There is no unanimity on this coup d'etat. The question now is how the situation will develop in the coming days," Fofana said.

Is Conde to blame?

Alpha Conde came to power in 2010, after the country's first-ever democratic elections. Shortly after being sworn in, he survived an assassination attempt on his life. For a while Guineans placed high expectations on the former opposition politician. 

But the 83-year-old's popularity plummeted when he rammed through constitutional changes last year allowing him to sidestep the country's limit of two presidential terms.

Political scientist Ibrahima Kane of the Open Society Foundations questioned the legitimacy of Alpha Conde's third term. "He really forced this election. And the Guinean army has long been an army that reflects the chaotic situation in the country," he told DW.

Kane blamed Conde for what happened because he surrounded himself with yes-men and lost contact with reality. "They told him that without him, nothing would work. But look at the man: he's 83 years old! That's when we know that he is no longer in full possession of his powers to lead a country as complicated as Guinea," he said.

No foreign interests involved

Kojo Asante, director for advocacy and policy engagement at Ghana Center for Democratic Development, agrees. He rejected rumors that foreign interests may be at play in the coup.

"I will not be in a hurry to put this at the doorstep of foreign powers or other external forces because there have been a lot of issues that have happened in Guinea," he told DW. "We went through almost one year of serious violence, leading up to the election and post-election. Almost a hundred people died. So, this is a country that has been going through turmoil for a while."

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    Explosives do the work

    Daily blasts shake the Debele mine in the province of Kindia in western Guinea-Conakry. The workers use dynamite to blow up the quarry rock. The rock is made up of bauxite ore, one of the main components for aluminium production.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    Traditional mining methods

    The bauxite is collected once the smoke has cleared. Lorries transport the rock to the nearby factory, as they have done for decades. It's then broken down in a laborious and time-consuming method.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    Machines rather than manpower

    An easier mining method is used in the open-pit mine next door. A rotary excavator completes several states of the work simultaneously. It digs up the bauxite rock from the ground, breaks it down and loads it on to the lorry. The workers' union is not happy that the excavator replaces 300 employees.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    German know-how

    The Russian mine operator bought the excavator from a German company. If the machinery breaks down, the chief engineer is brought in. He and his team received special training in Germany so they can repair the excavator.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    A mineral-rich region

    The quarry and the open-pit mine lie in western Guinea, near the border to Liberia. The bauxite extraction was started in 1972. Fifty percent of Guinea’s bauxite rock is rated as usable and is therefore of particularly high value.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    Firmly in Russian hands

    Russian firms have been operating in the country for over 20 years. The Moscow-based company Rusal is the current operator of the mines in Debele. About 1,200 people work here. Most of them live in the town of Kindia 50 kms away.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    A small country with vast resources

    Guinea is estimated to have 10 billion tonnes in bauxite reserves. This makes the small West African country the country with the most bauxite in the world. The state exports the mineral in large quantities and is thus able to fill its public coffers.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    The people remain poor

    Most of Guinea's population live off less than one US dollar a day. It is foreign companies that profit from the aluminum end-product. Guinea-Conakry has not been able to establish a domestic processing industry due to corruption and political instability.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    Destination Ukraine

    It's the end of a working day in Debele. The bauxite is ready for export. Rusal extracts 3.5 million tonnes of the valuable mineral per year. Subsequent processing mainly takes place in Ukraine. There, a high-energy method is used to extract the aluminum from the bauxite ore.

  • Bauxit-Abbau in der Débélen-Mine in Guinea

    Guinea's treasure: A day in a bauxite mine

    Dependent on the global market

    The bauxite is transported by train to the port in Conakry. From there it is shipped to its destination. Five tonnes of bauxite result in about one tonne of aluminum. On the world market, this is worth about US$2,000.

    Author: Bob Barry / so


Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  