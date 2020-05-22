 Guinean singer Mory Kante dies at 70 | News | DW | 22.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Guinean singer Mory Kante dies at 70

The Yeke Yeke singer who brought West African music to the world in the 1980s has died in his native Guinea. His son said the coronavirus travel restrictions prevented him from travelling to France for health treatment.

Mory Kante

Guinean singer Mory Kante who helped spread African music to the world in the 1980s died on Friday at the age of 70, his son has announced.

Kante is best known for the dance song Yeke Yeke which was a huge hit across the African continent before becoming a Number 1 in several European countries, including France and Germany, in 1988. It was the first ever African single to sell over one million copies.

"He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus," his son Balla Kante told AFP news agency. Guinea has seen over 3,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 people have died.

"We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he's been through much worse times before," he added. There was no suggestion that coronavirus was his direct cause of death.

Mory Kante performs during the 46th session of the International Carthage festival at the Roman theatre in Carthage, near Tunis

Mory Kante performs during the 2010 International Carthage festival in Tunisia

Kante was nicknamed the "electronic griot." A griot is a name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers.

He will be remembered as a founding member of the "African wave" and inspiring many other African musicians to share their music with an international audience.

Watch video 26:06

A German-South African Collaboration

ed/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Singing about unsung heroes: Composer Tshepo Tsotetsi at the Beethovenfest

Known internationally through his New Skool Orchestra, the young South African composer feels a responsibility to tell the stories of today, as he reveals in conversation with DW. (10.09.2019)  

International Africa Festival: Artists to look out for

Once a year the great and the good from the African music scene descend on the Bavarian city of Würzburg to celebrate the diverse sounds of the African continent. Here's what this year's lineup has to offer. (01.06.2018)  

Related content

Mory Kanten guineischer Musiker

AfricaLink on Air – 22 May 2020 22.05.2020

Anger in The Gambia over Senegal military incursion +++ Hundreds die in South Sudan Jonglei State clashes +++ Water crisis mar COVID-19 fight in Lagos +++ Burundi opposition unsatisfied with early poll results +++ Renowned Guinean singer, Mory Kante dies

Advertisement