Guinea: Shots fired near presidential palace in Conakry

Gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the Guinean capital of Conakry on Sunday, leaving at least two people injured, witnesses told Reuters and several other news agencies.

What do we know so far?

The shots were fired in the Kaloum peninsula area of the capital, which is home not only to the presidential palace, but other government institutions and ministries.

Troops were deployed to the streets in response to the incident, with the military blocking access from the mainland to Kaloum. Guinean President Alpha Conde was reportedly unharmed by the gunfire, but his exact whereabouts are still unclear.

Local residents say they have been asked by soldiers to stay in their homes, according to news agency AFP.

Guinea's defense ministry claimed in a statement that the presidential guard and security forces "had contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants."

"Security and sweeping operations are continuing to restore order and peace," the statement said.

The cause or motivation behind the gunfire is still unclear.

Conde's mixed legacy

Conde assumed office in 2010 after the country's first-ever democratic elections. He survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

Conde won a third term last year in the 2020 presidential election. His win came after he rammed through constitutional changes allowing him to sidestep the country's limit of two presidential terms.

The opposition claimed last year's election was fraudulent, with dozens of people subsequently killed in anti-government protests.

The Guinean president has pledged to stamp out the country's rampant corruption, but critics say he has failed to improve life for the average citizen.

Although Guinea is rich in natural resources, including diamonds and gold, much of the country's population lives in poverty. Guinea declared independence from France in 1958 and witnessed a period of military dictatorship from 1984 to 2008.

