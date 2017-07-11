Guinea sees uneasy calm after coup

The Guinean capital of Conakry saw comparative calm on Monday morning, a day after soldiers dissolved the government in a swift coup.

"The people of Conakry woke up this morning with a new wind," said DW correspondent Bangaly Conde. "It is not yet possible to say exactly what will happen during the day. But there is a tense silence this morning... Mistrust is high."

DW's Fred Muvunyi said that despite reports of sporadic gunfire overnight, the military claimed on Monday morning that "generally the situation is under control."

Light traffic resumed, and some shops reopened around the main administrative district of Kaloum in Conakry, which witnessed heavy gunfire throughout Sunday.

Fear over additional unrest

However, uncertainty remained over possible unrest throughout the rest of the week.

After putting the nation back under military rule for the first time since 2008, the junta said that governors would be replaced by regional commanders. They also implemented a nightly curfew, and ordered the country's constitution and National Assembly dissolved.

"The governors of the regions will be replaced by regional commanders, and the prefects and sub-prefects will be replaced by commanders of the largest localities," a CNRD spokesman said.

A mandatory meeting to not be deemed a 'rebel'

The military also summoned former ministers and officials to a meeting on Monday, to which not coming would be considered an act of "rebellion" against the junta.

"The meeting raises many questions, because many people are wondering: will all the leaders of the [ousted] regime show up for this meeting? And in what setting will these former ministers and presidents of institutions meet at the presidential palace? Have all arrangements been made for their safety?," Bangaly Conde reported.

Watch video 03:52 Coup in Guinea: DW's Fred Muvunyi reports

The junta has also refused to offer a timeline for releasing President Alpha Conde. Officials said the 83-year-old deposed leader still had access to medical care and doctors. Conde's removal came after he sought and won a controversial third term in office last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

The United States, United Nations and European Union have all condemned the coup, calling for a return to civilian rule. Guinea has had a long history of political instability since declaring independence in 1958. In 1984, general Lansana Conte seized the presidency with military support after the first post-independence leader died. He remained in power until his death in 2008, when the country's second coup soon followed.

