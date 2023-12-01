Guinea: Playing games to protect the environment

Nature and EnvironmentGuineaGuinea: Playing games to protect the environmentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGuineaMarta Rey20 hours ago20 hours agoAn NGO has designed a board game that helps villagers in the Fouta Djallou highland region improve their land management strategies. The playful approach encourages participants to implement more sustainable and nature-friendly practices. https://p.dw.com/p/4N0SBAdvertisement