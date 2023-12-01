  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGuinea

Guinea: Playing games to protect the environment

Marta Rey
20 hours ago

An NGO has designed a board game that helps villagers in the Fouta Djallou highland region improve their land management strategies. The playful approach encourages participants to implement more sustainable and nature-friendly practices.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N0SB
A white balloon reportedly belonging to the Chinese military

Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US, says Pentagon

Politics8 hours ago
