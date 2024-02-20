Guinea military leaders dissolve government

Guinea's ruling junta, which took power in a military coup in 2021, has directed the bank accounts of ministers be blocked and ordered the seizure of their passports.

Guinea's military leaders have dissolved the country's interim government and say they will appoint a new one, according to a address late Monday from presidential spokesperson and Secretary General of the Presidency Amara Camara.

The West African country has been ruled by the junta since a coup in September 2021.

What do we know so far?

Camara said on a state broadcast that the government would continue operating under deputy secretary generals until new ministers are appointed.

In other public remarks released by the government, Chief of Army General Staff Ibrahim Sory Bangoura said the bank accounts belonging to current ministers wouild be blocked and their passports confiscated.

Guinea's current interim government has been in place since July 2022.

In September 2021, Guinea's military swept to power, deposing President Alpha Conde. The junta, led by military officer Mamady Doumbouya, blamed Conde for Guinea's poor economic situation, despite the African nation having abundant natural resources.

Although the junta did not explain why it dismissed the government on Monday, one of the key stated goals of Guinea's military leaders has been rooting out corruption.

Journalists grow increasingly frustrated with junta, lead rare demo

Guinea's junta has pledged to restore civilian rule in the country by the end of this year.

A rare demonstration took place in Guinea's capital, Conakry, in September amid the two year anniversary of junta rule. One of the main aims of the journalist-led protest was to speak out against media restrictions and limited internet access under the junta.

The ruling military has banned demonstrations in the country.

UN High Commissioner Volker Türk in December criticized "increased repression of media freedom" in Guinea and said press restrictions imposed by the junta "fail to comply with the strict requirements of intenrational human rights law."

