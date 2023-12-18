Guinea fuel depot explosion kills at least 13, injures 88

A fuel depot explosion rocked Guinea’s capital Conakry on Monday, forcing evacuations and closing schools and businesses. The cause of the blast remains unclear.

An explosion and fire at Guinea's main fuel depot rocked the port of the capital Conakry early Monday morning, killing at least 13 people and seriously injuring 88 more according to authorities.

The cause of the blast is currently unclear, with officials saying the, "scale and consequences could have a direct impact on the population."

Residents said they were awakened by a deafening blast and shattering windows. Massive clouds of smoke covered the area, forcing hundreds of residents to flee.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control late Monday morning, said government sources.

Scores of water trucks and civil protection vehicles were on site as security vehicles blocked off the port area.

A crisis unit, headed by Security Minister Bachir Diallo, has been set up, with rescue personnel from neighboring Senegal and Mali expected to arrive soon.

Local schools have been ordered closed and workers in the capital were told to stay home. Gas stations are also closed.

The head of Guinea's ruling military junta, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, called for "solidarity and prayer for the nation in this difficult time."

Doumbouya has ruled Guinea since he led an armed overthrow of the country's first democratically elected president, Alpha Conde, in September 2021. He currently pledges a return to civilian rule by January 2026.

