Guinea: Ex-dictator found guilty of crimes against humanity

July 31, 2024

Moussa Dadis Camara, and several other former military leaders, were found guilty of crimes against humanity for their role in a stadium massacre in 2009. Camara was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Moussa Dadis Camara in 2009
Moussa Dadis Camara ruled Guinea from 2008 to 2010Image: SCHALK VAN ZUYDAM/AP/picture alliance

A court in Guinea found former junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara guilty of crimes against humanity on Wednesday.

Shortly after, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The charges stem from the massacre of more than 150 people at a pro-democracy rally at a stadium in 2009.

"It is appropriate to declare Moussa Dadis Camara guilty of crimes against humanity based on the responsibility of the upper hierarchy," president of the court Ibrahima Sory II Tounkara said.

Several other former military commenders were also found guilty of crimes against humanity over the incident.

