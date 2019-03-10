 Guinea-Bissau president names new prime minister ′in name of peace′ | News | DW | 22.06.2019

News

Guinea-Bissau president names new prime minister 'in name of peace'

Aristides Gomes has been named as Guinea-Bissau's new prime minister, ending a long political deadlock. President Jose Mario Vaz had refused to name his estranged deputy to the post.

Aristides Gomes talkes to reporters

Guinea-Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz named Aristides Gomes as prime minister on Saturday, to end an impasse that has dragged on since March.

Since legislative elections in March, Vaz had refused to name his estranged deputy Domingos Simoes Pereira for the position.

The election took place more than three years after Vaz sacked Pereira from his role as prime minister. A constitutional crisis ensued, which it was hoped the March 10 vote would bring to an end.

The ruling African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC) — which won the election — initially proposed its party leader, Pereira, as prime minister. However, Vaz — also a PAIGC member — refused to comply, and the party eventually proposed Gomes "in the name of peace."

The nomination came after the Economic Community of West African States on Thursday gave Guinea-Bissau a weekend deadline to name a prime minister or be hit by sanctions.

Vaz and Pereira have had a very strained relationship since the sacking and there have been fears that the volatile West African state — wedged between Senegal and Guinea — could be heading for confrontation.

Read more: Sierra Leone's one month fishing ban achieves little

The PAIGC was originally formed in 1956 to campaign peacefully for independence from Portugal. However, the party turned to armed conflict and — after independence for both Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde in the 1970s — established a Marxist-Leninist state.

The PAIGC held multi-party elections in 1994, which it won, and has been the largest party in Guinea-Bissau's parliament since 2004.

Earlier this week, Vaz set the date for the country's next presidential election as November 24.

rc/jlw (AFP, LUSA)

Africa's CFA Franc – colonial relic or stabilizing force?

Some praise the French-backed CFA franc for its stability, others denounce it as a colonial hangover. The benefits and drawbacks of Africa's CFA currencies are being more hotly disputed than ever before. (27.05.2019)  

Protests mount against Africa's 'colonial' CFA currency

The CFA franc is facing growing opposition in parts of West and central Africa. Critics say the common currency has hampered the region's economic growth while France profits. (22.09.2017)  

US African policy's lost 'dynamics'

At the US-Africa economic summit, stakeholders from both sides meet to discuss future business. Africa's political elite is represented in large numbers. Interest in the US is not as strong. (17.06.2019)  

Sierra Leone's one month fishing ban achieves little

Sierra Leone's April ban on industrial fishing is drawing to an end. But faced with rampant illegal fishing and poor policing, the moratorium will do little to replenish the country's dwindling fishing stocks. (29.04.2019)  

Guinea-Bissau: Ruling party wins parliamentary elections

The PAIGC has secured the highest number of seats but it will need to work with other parties to secure a majority. The parliament has been stuck in a stalemate for the past four years, with people hoping for change. (13.03.2019)  

Guinea-Bissau Parlamentswahlen

Will elections in Guinea-Bissau end years of political crisis? 10.03.2019

On Sunday, a new parliament was elected in Guinea-Bissau. Twenty-one parties battled for 102 seats. Guineans hope the poll will mark the end of a long period of political crisis in the West African country.

Guinea-Bissau PAIGC-Anhänger feiern den Sieg bei den Parlamentswahlen

Guinea-Bissau: Ruling party wins parliamentary elections 13.03.2019

The PAIGC has secured the highest number of seats but it will need to work with other parties to secure a majority. The parliament has been stuck in a stalemate for the past four years, with people hoping for change.

Fraeuen und die Wasserversorgung in Mosambik

Africalink on Air - 22 March 2019 22.03.2019

As the world marks World Water Day today, in Nigeria an NGO is helping people in Lagos to access clean water +++ Guinea Bissau's President tells DW, that his country is not ready for any foreign interference in order to avoid a political stalemate+++ Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan calls on the West to deal with Islamaphobia, following the New Zealand attack that left 50 people dead

