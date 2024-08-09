Guinea-Bissau escalates crackdown on press freedom

Guinea-Bissau is becoming increasingly dangerous for critical journalists and opposition figures. A "people's movement" is now daring to rise up against President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

On July 31, a vigil demanding overdue salary payments ended in violence for Djuma Culubali. The young Capital FM journalist said she was detained and assaulted by the rapid intervention force in Guinea-Bissau before she could report on the protest.

Culubali told DW that officers arrested her before the event even began, claiming they beat her until she lost consciousness.

"I was just about to prepare interviews with the protesting teachers when I saw a police car speeding toward us," said Culubali.

"It was a miracle that we weren't all run over by the car," she said. "The police got out and immediately started beating us. Then everything went black."

Culubali said she had to be treated at the central hospital in Guinea-Bissau and now suffers from severe headaches and facial paralysis.

Reporters increasingly at risk

Other journalists said they were also attacked by police officers on the same day.

"Journalist Ngouisam Casimiro Monteiro from Radio Popular was also seriously injured," said a protest note from the Union of Journalists and Social Communication Technicians of Guinea-Bissau, SINJOTECS, which described it as "another sad chapter in the usual police brutality against media representatives in our country."

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has been ruling Guinea-Bissau since December 2023 by decree, at the head of a government he appointed himself Image: Privat

"The situation of Guinea-Bissauan journalists is dramatic," said Sadibou Marong, the head of the NGO Reporters Without Borders for sub-Saharan Africa. "The president of the republic displays a disastrous attitude toward the media."

Attacks on journalists who criticize the government in Guinea-Bissau are commonplace, especially since an alleged coup attempt on February 1, 2022 against President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

The president's crusade against free journalism and the country's democratic institutions culminated in the dissolution of the elected parliament in December 2023.

Since then, the former brigadier-general has been ruling the country by decree at the head of a government he appointed himself.

Frente Popular challenges Embalo

In concern for democracy, representatives of several civil society groups have formed a Frente Popular, or People's Front.

In recent weeks, this organization has registered several demonstrations against Embalo's presidency. Their goal is to make it clear to the president that he should step down and not run for a second term. However, the Interior Ministry has banned all protest actions by the Frente Popular and had them violently suppressed by the police.

Supporters of the Frente Popular planned to take to the streets again on Saturday, but were denied permission to do so.

On August 3, the police prevented the holding of another demonstration organized by the Frente Popular together with the National Union of Workers of Guinea-Bissau.

Julio Mendonca, the organization's general secretary, tried to explain why the people had every reason to protest.

"Today, a regular worker in Guinea-Bissau can't even afford a bag of rice," Mendonca told DW.

Journalist Armando Lona, a coordinator for the Frente Popular, said it was "incomprehensible" that police had halted the August 3 demonstration despite the Interior Ministry confirming the event's announcement.

Lona added that the Frente Popular "would not give up" and that their struggle was for "the restoration of dignity and democracy" in Guinea-Bissau.

Opposition targeted by legal persecution

In December 2019, Umaro Sissoco Embalo won the presidency of Guinea-Bissau in a runoff election against rival Domingos Simoes Pereira.

He was backed by MADEM G15 (Movement for Democratic Alternation), which had broken away from Pereira's PAIGC, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde.

Historically, the PAIGC, founded as a Marxist liberation movement, was the ruling party from the country's independence until the establishment of a multi-party system in 1994.

Currently, Embalo finds himself increasingly isolated politically. Not only has the PAIGC distanced itself from him, but so have most other parties, including significant factions within his own party, MADEM G15.

Embalo has directed the judiciary to initiate legal proceedings against PAIGC leader Pereira. A Justice Ministry decree published on Tuesday requires Pereira to appear before the attorney general within 10 days to address allegations of corruption from 2016, which had been dismissed by an appeals court in 2018, according to Pereira's defense team.

Lawyer Victor Fernandes has argued the move has little chance of succeeding.

"The attorney general's office, as the defender of legality, should be aware that a deputy cannot be summoned in this way, that is, by a mere decree," Fernandes told DW.

"First, a request to lift his parliamentary immunity must be submitted to the National People's Assembly. Only after this is lifted can he appear. There must also be an ongoing case."

Fernandes said he believed that Embalo "sees his fortunes slipping away" and may be using the judiciary to undermine his political rival.

