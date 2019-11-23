 Guinea-Bissau election: Polls close amid fraud claims | News | DW | 25.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Guinea-Bissau election: Polls close amid fraud claims

Voters had been hoping the presidential elections would end years of political chaos. But the day ended with scuffles and accusations of cheating.

Guinea-Bissau elections

Guinea-Bissau's election concluded on Sunday with the current president's team accusing opponents of electoral corruption. Fights broke out on the streets of the West African country.

Despite initially promising to accept the results, President Jose Mario Vaz's campaign manager accused his rivals of fraud.

Botche Cande told reporters that cheating had occurred "with the complicity of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde" (PAIGC), an opposition party.

Cande said a member of the PAIGC's youth wing was seen distributing rice and money in exchange for votes.

"Under such conditions, President Vaz will not accept tainted results," he added.

Nevertheless, Felisberta Moura Vaz, Deputy Executive Secretary and spokeswoman for the National Election Commission, told DW that a definitive result will be confirmed in the coming days. 

"Regarding the provisional results, we will pronounce in the next 72 hours," she said. 

The spokeswoman also called for calm. "I take this opportunity to appeal to the tolerance, serenity and sense of responsibility of all the candidacies, media and others involved in this noble act. Once again appealing to the national and international community, in particular to national and foreign media, to refrain from conveying information leading to electoral results, this competence is exclusively within the CNE's mandate."

Watch video 03:03

Pulling Guinea Bissau's people out of abject poverty

State of flux

Jose Mario Vaz, 61, is seeking a second term as president after a turbulent first stint amid the dismissal of high-level members of his team, as well as accusations of corruption.

Just last month, it was still unclear as to whether Guinea-Bissau's election would go ahead. There were coup allegations and military patrols in the country's capital with many fearing Sunday's elections would be canceled.

Watch video 12:03

World Stories - The Week in Reports

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will elections in Guinea-Bissau end years of political crisis?

On Sunday, a new parliament was elected in Guinea-Bissau. Twenty-one parties battled for 102 seats. Guineans hope the poll will mark the end of a long period of political crisis in the West African country. (10.03.2019)  

Guinea-Bissau: Strife and uncertainty reign ahead as elections go ahead

Guinea-Bissau is in a state of political stalemate, with no effective government amid much infighting. There's some hope that presidential elections might bring change, but many fear the chaos will continue.  (23.11.2019)  

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana top group, Cameroon to face Nigeria

Ghana held their nerve to beat Guinnea-Bissau to top Group F. But there was disappointment for holders Cameroon, who were held by draw-specialists Benin. Tunisia drew again, but still made the knockout rounds. (02.07.2019)  

Guinea-Bissau president names new prime minister 'in name of peace'

Aristides Gomes has been named as Guinea-Bissau's new prime minister, ending a long political deadlock. President Jose Mario Vaz had refused to name his estranged deputy to the post. (22.06.2019)  

Guinea-Bissau: Ruling party wins parliamentary elections

The PAIGC has secured the highest number of seats but it will need to work with other parties to secure a majority. The parliament has been stuck in a stalemate for the past four years, with people hoping for change. (13.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pulling Guinea Bissau's people out of abject poverty  

World Stories - The Week in Reports  

Related content

BG Präsidentschaftswahlen in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau: Strife and uncertainty reign ahead as elections go ahead 23.11.2019

Guinea-Bissau is in a state of political stalemate, with no effective government amid much infighting. There's some hope that presidential elections might bring change, but many fear the chaos will continue. 

Guinea-Bissau | Seco Duarte Nhaga

Pulling Guinea Bissau's people out of abject poverty 21.11.2019

The West African nation of Guinea Bissau is one of the poorest and most unstable places in the world. If upcoming elections actually take place, it will be the first orderly, democratic exchange of power between presidents in the country's history.

Rumänien Bukarest Präsidentschaftswahlen

Romanians choose president in runoff election 24.11.2019

Amid political instability and allegations of government corruption, Romanians go to the polls to elect a president. The winner will hold no executive power, but will have significant decision-making powers about the country’s future.

Advertisement