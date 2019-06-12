Guillermo Mordillo: Legendary cartoonist dies in Mallorca

Following a report from the El Pais newspaper, it has been confirmed that lauded, award-winning cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo has passed away on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he had a house for several decades.
"It is true, unfortunately. That's what the family told us," a spokesperson told the German Press Agency when confirming the passing of the one of the world's most beloved cartoonists.
Mordillo was born on August 4, 1932, the son of Spanish immigrants in Buenos Aires. Having lived in Lima and New York, where he worked as a Popeye film cartoonist for Paramount studios, the budding illustrator moved to Paris in the early 1960s and developed his signature minimalist style. Mordillo had also long been fascinated by the big noses seen in characters in Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and incorporated this motif into his work.
This Mordillo cartoon evokes the humor with which he reinterpreted classic tales
A man of few words
Mordillo used absurdist humor to paint determined characters who often try to battle adversity. But since he knew no French, his protagonists did not speak and were unaccompanied by speech bubbles, a device that was prevalent throughout nearly all of his work.
Read more: 'Cartoons for Future': Artists react to the climate crisis
His breakthrough came in the mid-late 1960s when his cartoons were published in international magazines such as Paris Match in France and Stern in Germany, among others. In the 1970s, he had become one of the most widely-published cartoonists in the world. Over the course of his career, he created over 2,000 drawings without words, with an average of 60 per year.
Mordillo was especially inspired by city landmarks, with his comic figures often placed alongside the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Big Ben in London and Red Square in Moscow. His work is also often themed around his favorite hobbies — football and animals.
In recent years, Mordillo — who was president of the International Association of Authors of Comics and Cartoons — published very few cartoons, while his last exhibition was in 1989 in Palma, Mallorca.
sb/ls (dpa, EFE)
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Spot on
In Germany, you'll often hear the saying, "Five minutes too early is on time; on time is late; and late is unacceptable." The man in this cartoon perhaps hopes to be fashionably late — by getting to the meeting right on time.
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
That's what happens when you spoil them
Everyone who has a dog knows the temptation, but maybe Germans are a bit weaker when it comes to their furry friends? The new masters of this household definitely know everything about the consequences of being too permissive...
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Travel light
Germans might like to boast about their country's beer or bread and how their national specialties are better than anything they'll find abroad. But if a suitcase gets lost or delayed on a trip, then they'll rather long for their belongings.
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Never too early to get things straight
Germans love to go to the hardware store and add all kinds of tools to their collection. According to the stereotype, they'll also have an exaggerated tendency to insist on always having the right tool to do things properly, otherwise you shouldn't even start working on a renovation project. This child knows how it goes.
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
A perplexing language
Three genders, the interplay of prepositions, cases and adjective endings — German grammar is undoubtedly complex. "Deutsche Sprache, schwere Sprache," ("German language, difficult language") a saying goes. In his 1880 essay "The Awful German Language," American writer Mark Twain confirms "a person who has not studied German can form no idea of what a perplexing language it is."
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Stick to what's familiar
The many restaurants in Europe's tourist hotspots that offer German bratwurst, schnitzel, fries and beer show that German tourists abroad like what they know and will happily choose familiar food over exotic local cuisine.
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Territorial pissing — Teutonic style
German tourists are infamous for marking out their territory on the beach in the early morning with a towel, and then heading off for breakfast. Here Germany's most famous dog seems to have inherited this territorial trait.
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Tendency to gripe
Too sunny, too rainy, too hot or too cold — Germans are known for their tendency to complain. They will find the fly in the ointment, and go on and on about it. But that doesn't mean they are unhappy: According to a 2017 survey by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), overall satisfaction levels are at their highest in Germany since German reunification.
-
From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture
Nudism faux-pas
Not everywhere is Freikörperkultur (or FKK, literally "Free Body Culture"), as widespread as in Germany. Here naked bodies are not only found on the beach, but even in the English Garden in Munich, or among the venerable oaks in Berlin Tiergarten.
Author: Suzanne Cords (sb, eg)