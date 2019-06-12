 Guillermo Mordillo: Legendary cartoonist dies in Mallorca | Arts | DW | 01.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Guillermo Mordillo: Legendary cartoonist dies in Mallorca

The Argentinian cartoonist, whose trademark humorous sketches featured people and animals with large bulbous noses, has died at the age of 86, his agent confirmed on Monday.

  • Guillermo Mordillo (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Guillermo Mordillo

    Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo y Melendez was born in Buenos Aires on August 4, 1932. A son of Spanish immigrants to Argentina, Mordillo took the decision to dedicate his life to drawing when he first saw Walt Disney's "Snow White" at the cinema. At age 14, he left school to follow his passion, and by the time he was 18, Mordillo was already successful at illustrating children's books.

  • Mordillo turns 85 (picture-alliance/dpa/Museo del Humor/G. Mordillo)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Following his dream

    While working for an advertising agency, Mordillo first came up with the idea of drawing what would later become his trademark figures. They were initially used in greeting cards but would later become part of popular culture.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    What's in a nose?

    Having spent some time living in Lima and New York, Mordillo moved to Paris in the early 1960s without knowing a word of French at the time. His drawings remained silent out of pure necessity. However, this also meant that his big-nosed characters could communicate their message throughout the world - the first of which was published in the French "Pelerin" magazine in 1966.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Lookalike characters

    Mordillo's characters all have more in common than just big noses: they share similar hair styles, tend to have expressive eyes, but don't have ears or names . According to Mordillo, this deliberate oversimplification of the human figure is meant to be "symbolic of human nature."

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/dpa/Mordillo Worldwide Licensing)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Unlikely inspiration

    Mordillo's signature big noses have followed him throughout his life. His inspiration: the depiction of the seven dwarves in Walt Disney's "Snow White."

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Animal kingdom

    In addition to drawing characters inspired by humans, Mordillo also features animals such as cows and giraffes in his work. He uses a mix of water colors, ink, pastel and acrylic paint in his works. He says that an illustration on average takes him about a week to complete.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Desperate times

    Mordillo's characters often end up in desperate situations. A general theme in his work is that a figure is left alone in a hopeless situation. Mordillo infuses these moments with dignity, tenderness, hope and optimism - even though some of his images may come across as overly dramatic in trying to communicate the message that in the end, all will be well.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/dpa/Museo del Humor/G. Mordillo)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Colors, hues and shades

    While the characters of his drawings lack color, the scenes surrounding them are typically quite lively and colorful. Yet there is a minimalist element to them: the idea behind every illustration is immediately communicated to the audience in a powerful simplicity of terms.

  • Guillermo Mordillo starts drawing at the Frankfurt book fair in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Pen on paper

    Guillermo Mordillo attended the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2012 and, inspired by his surrounding, suddenly started drawing a giraffe, He stresses, however that a lot of work goes into perfecting each sketch: "None of my cartoons are spontaneous. Millimeter by millimeter I move forward, taking all the time I need."

  • Guillermo Mordillo (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/GettyImages)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    The world of Mordillo

    Mordillo's images have become recognized throughout the world in calendars, posters, puzzles, stuffed animals and much more. However, despite this plethora of merchandise, Mordillo refuses to sell any of his original works. Those, apparently, are kept in a bank vault.


  • Guillermo Mordillo (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Guillermo Mordillo

    Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo y Melendez was born in Buenos Aires on August 4, 1932. A son of Spanish immigrants to Argentina, Mordillo took the decision to dedicate his life to drawing when he first saw Walt Disney's "Snow White" at the cinema. At age 14, he left school to follow his passion, and by the time he was 18, Mordillo was already successful at illustrating children's books.

  • Mordillo turns 85 (picture-alliance/dpa/Museo del Humor/G. Mordillo)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Following his dream

    While working for an advertising agency, Mordillo first came up with the idea of drawing what would later become his trademark figures. They were initially used in greeting cards but would later become part of popular culture.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    What's in a nose?

    Having spent some time living in Lima and New York, Mordillo moved to Paris in the early 1960s without knowing a word of French at the time. His drawings remained silent out of pure necessity. However, this also meant that his big-nosed characters could communicate their message throughout the world - the first of which was published in the French "Pelerin" magazine in 1966.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Lookalike characters

    Mordillo's characters all have more in common than just big noses: they share similar hair styles, tend to have expressive eyes, but don't have ears or names . According to Mordillo, this deliberate oversimplification of the human figure is meant to be "symbolic of human nature."

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/dpa/Mordillo Worldwide Licensing)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Unlikely inspiration

    Mordillo's signature big noses have followed him throughout his life. His inspiration: the depiction of the seven dwarves in Walt Disney's "Snow White."

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Animal kingdom

    In addition to drawing characters inspired by humans, Mordillo also features animals such as cows and giraffes in his work. He uses a mix of water colors, ink, pastel and acrylic paint in his works. He says that an illustration on average takes him about a week to complete.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/KPA Honorar & Belege)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Desperate times

    Mordillo's characters often end up in desperate situations. A general theme in his work is that a figure is left alone in a hopeless situation. Mordillo infuses these moments with dignity, tenderness, hope and optimism - even though some of his images may come across as overly dramatic in trying to communicate the message that in the end, all will be well.

  • Mordillo drawing (picture-alliance/dpa/Museo del Humor/G. Mordillo)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Colors, hues and shades

    While the characters of his drawings lack color, the scenes surrounding them are typically quite lively and colorful. Yet there is a minimalist element to them: the idea behind every illustration is immediately communicated to the audience in a powerful simplicity of terms.

  • Guillermo Mordillo starts drawing at the Frankfurt book fair in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    Pen on paper

    Guillermo Mordillo attended the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2012 and, inspired by his surrounding, suddenly started drawing a giraffe, He stresses, however that a lot of work goes into perfecting each sketch: "None of my cartoons are spontaneous. Millimeter by millimeter I move forward, taking all the time I need."

  • Guillermo Mordillo (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/GettyImages)

    Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

    The world of Mordillo

    Mordillo's images have become recognized throughout the world in calendars, posters, puzzles, stuffed animals and much more. However, despite this plethora of merchandise, Mordillo refuses to sell any of his original works. Those, apparently, are kept in a bank vault.


Following a report from the El Pais newspaper, it has been confirmed that lauded, award-winning cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo has passed away on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he had a house for several decades.

"It is true, unfortunately. That's what the family told us," a spokesperson told the German Press Agency when confirming the passing of the one of the world's most beloved cartoonists.

Mordillo was born on August 4, 1932, the son of Spanish immigrants in Buenos Aires. Having lived in Lima and New York, where he worked as a Popeye film cartoonist for Paramount studios, the budding illustrator moved to Paris in the early 1960s and developed his signature minimalist style. Mordillo had also long been fascinated by the big noses seen in characters in Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and incorporated this motif into his work.

a cartoon portrays a man on a horse on stilts serenading a woman in a castle (picture-alliance/United Archives)

This Mordillo cartoon evokes the humor with which he reinterpreted classic tales

A man of few words

Mordillo used absurdist humor to paint determined characters who often try to battle adversity. But since he knew no French, his protagonists did not speak and were unaccompanied by speech bubbles, a device that was prevalent throughout nearly all of his work.

Read more'Cartoons for Future': Artists react to the climate crisis

His breakthrough came in the mid-late 1960s when his cartoons were published in international magazines such as Paris Match in France and Stern in Germany, among others. In the 1970s, he had become one of the most widely-published cartoonists in the world. Over the course of his career, he created over 2,000 drawings without words, with an average of 60 per year.

Mordillo was especially inspired by city landmarks, with his comic figures often placed alongside the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Big Ben in London and Red Square in Moscow. His work is also often themed around his favorite hobbies — football and animals.

In recent years, Mordillo — who was president of the International Association of Authors of Comics and Cartoons — published very few cartoons, while his last exhibition was in 1989 in Palma, Mallorca.

sb/ls (dpa, EFE)

  • Fernandez cartoon - a man discussing a meeting's beginning with a secretary

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Spot on

    In Germany, you'll often hear the saying, "Five minutes too early is on time; on time is late; and late is unacceptable." The man in this cartoon perhaps hopes to be fashionably late — by getting to the meeting right on time.

  • Fernandez cartoon: two dogs in a bed talk about their master being spoiled

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    That's what happens when you spoil them

    Everyone who has a dog knows the temptation, but maybe Germans are a bit weaker when it comes to their furry friends? The new masters of this household definitely know everything about the consequences of being too permissive...

  • Fernandez cartoon, people at a cafe discussing what they miss.

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Travel light

    Germans might like to boast about their country's beer or bread and how their national specialties are better than anything they'll find abroad. But if a suitcase gets lost or delayed on a trip, then they'll rather long for their belongings.

  • Fernandez cartoon: two children building sand castles.

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Never too early to get things straight

    Germans love to go to the hardware store and add all kinds of tools to their collection. According to the stereotype, they'll also have an exaggerated tendency to insist on always having the right tool to do things properly, otherwise you shouldn't even start working on a renovation project. This child knows how it goes.

  • DW Euromaxx Comics von Fernandez That´s so german Deutsche Grammatik

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    A perplexing language

    Three genders, the interplay of prepositions, cases and adjective endings — German grammar is undoubtedly complex. "Deutsche Sprache, schwere Sprache," ("German language, difficult language") a saying goes. In his 1880 essay "The Awful German Language," American writer Mark Twain confirms "a person who has not studied German can form no idea of what a perplexing language it is."

  • Fernandez cartoon: tourists getting off a plane and planning to get German bratwurst

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Stick to what's familiar

    The many restaurants in Europe's tourist hotspots that offer German bratwurst, schnitzel, fries and beer show that German tourists abroad like what they know and will happily choose familiar food over exotic local cuisine.

  • Fernandez cartoon: two dogs and their owners discussing how they mark their territory

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Territorial pissing — Teutonic style

    German tourists are infamous for marking out their territory on the beach in the early morning with a towel, and then heading off for breakfast. Here Germany's most famous dog seems to have inherited this territorial trait.

  • Fernandez cartoon: an international assembly with a German commenting on a concept

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Tendency to gripe

    Too sunny, too rainy, too hot or too cold — Germans are known for their tendency to complain. They will find the fly in the ointment, and go on and on about it. But that doesn't mean they are unhappy: According to a 2017 survey by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), overall satisfaction levels are at their highest in Germany since German reunification.

  • Fernandez cartoon: a beach where a crowd is shocked by a naked couple

    From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

    Nudism faux-pas

    Not everywhere is Freikörperkultur (or FKK, literally "Free Body Culture"), as widespread as in Germany. Here naked bodies are not only found on the beach, but even in the English Garden in Munich, or among the venerable oaks in Berlin Tiergarten.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (sb, eg)


DW recommends

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans. (12.06.2019)  

Little blue superstars: Smurfs at 60

When cartoonist Peyo first introduced the Smurfs as supporting figures in a 1958 comic, he had no idea that they would go on to become some of the world's best-loved comic characters. And the story all began with salt... (23.10.2018)  

'Cartoons for Future': Artists react to the climate crisis

Building on the "Fridays for Future" demonstrations, an exhibition in Dortmund shows 100 cartoons by international artists commenting on the climate emergency. (07.06.2019)  

Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86

Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo has passed away barely one month short of his 87th birthday. He's famous for drawing figures with enlarged noses getting trapped in everyday activities. (04.08.2017)  

From linguistic challenges to travel habits: Comics about German culture

Cartoonist Miguel Fernandez has made it his mission to get to the heart of German culture — and make fun of it. Here are more of his chuckle-provoking images. (19.06.2019)  

Cult cartoonist, painter and designer Hergé revealed in Paris exhibition

Belgian cartoonist George Rémi, known as Hergé, is the creator of the famous reporter Tintin. Reflecting the 20th century, his work is both criticized and cult. A major retrospective shows why he's still a pioneer. (27.09.2016)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Comics von Fernandez Verstehen Sie Deutsch? Pünktlichkeit ENGLISCH

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective 12.06.2019

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans.

Mordillo Ausstellung 4 mal 20 Jahre jung München

Man of few words: Cartoon Illustrator Mordillo turns 85 04.08.2017

Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo celebrates his 85th birthday on August 4. He's regarded as one of the most recognized cartoonists in the world, famous for his trademark noses.

Guillermo Mordillo

Putting silence to paper: cartoon illustrator Mordillo dies at age 86 04.08.2017

Argentinian cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo has passed away barely one month short of his 87th birthday. He's famous for drawing figures with enlarged noses getting trapped in everyday activities.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Moonlight, two Afro-American men sit on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/DCM/David Bornfri)

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Arts.21

Berliner Technoclub Griessmuehle (Griessmuehle)

Endangered subculture

Berlin is known for creative spaces and freedom of expression. It attracts artists, musicians, and clubbers from all over the globe. But the scene is changing. The popular club Griessmuehle and techno DJ DVS1 are trying to conserve club culture.  

News

A copy of the 'Vaso di Fiori' by Jan van Huysum hangs on the museum wall. Eike Schmidt stands next to the picture.

Painting stolen by Nazis in WWII to be returned to Florence

An 18th century Dutch painting of a vase of flowers will be returned to the Uffizi gallery in Italy after it was stolen by retreating Wehrmacht soldiers. The German family who acquired it tried to sell it back.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  