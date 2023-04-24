  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in Guatemala
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and her Guatemalan counterpart met in Guatemala City last month. Now Alejandro Giammattei pays the return visitImage: Johan Ordonez/AFP
PoliticsTaiwan

Guatemalan president's visit to Taiwan angers China

23 minutes ago

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei began his visit to Taiwan, predictably drawing Beijing's wrath. Guatemala is one of Taipei's 13 remaining diplomatic allies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QU2S

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei arrived in Taiwan for a state visit on Monday to strengthen diplomatic ties with the self-ruled island that very rarely hosts world leaders.

Images released by Taiwan's foreign ministry showed Giammattei being escorted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu upon arriving at Taoyuan International Airport.

Before leaving for Taipei, Giammattei said he was making the trip to send a "clear message that countries have a right to self-governance."

Guatemala is one of only 13 countries to recognize the sovereignty of Taiwan, a list that has shrunk in recent years as Beijing moves to isolate Taipei on the international stage.

During his visit Monday through Thursday, Giammattei is scheduled to address Taiwan's parliament and visit a technology company in Taichung, south of Taipei. He would also to attend an event promoting Guatemalan coffee, according to the Taiwanese president's office.

Beijing's ire

Giammattei's visit angered China, which considers democratic Taiwan part of its territory to be retaken one day, and which insists countries chose between formal diplomatic ties with China or Taiwan.

Beijing said switching recognition to China — a major trading partner for the Central American nation — would be "in line with the fundamental interests of Guatemala and the aspirations of its people."

"Taiwan's independence and secessionist movement goes against the tide of history and is nothing but a self-deceiving trick by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters. "It cannot stop the historical trend of China's inevitable reunification."

Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan

Meanwhile, Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future. Earlier this month, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visited Guatemala and Belize — the only other Central American country to retain diplomatic ties with Taiwan since Honduras shifted its allegiance to China last month.

On her way back to Taipei, Tsai stopped in the United States to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In response, China staged three days of military exercises simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

Diplomatic battlefield

At present, Taiwan maintains diplomatic relations with 13 rather small countries: the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Tuvalu in the Pacific; Eswatini in Africa; Vatican City in Europe; Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Beijing has spent decades convincing Taipei's diplomatic allies to switch sides. 

Guatemalan Economy Minister Janio Rosales who is accompanying Giammatei said his country did not have a debt problem with Taiwan, like Honduras, but did want more balanced trade, as Guatemala runs a trade deficit with the island.

"We want to have a better balanced trade, so what we are promoting is for more investment from enterprises from Taiwan to Guatemala and to extend cooperation between the two countries. It has been a great alliance," he said.

Paraguay's dilemma

Before Honduras, four other countries in the region, Panama, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Nicaragua, switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in recent years.

Taiwan's 65-year-old ties with Paraguay are also at risk, with opposition candidate Efrain Alegre reportedly saying he would shift recognition to Beijing if elected in presidential elections on April 30.

Pressure inside the South American nation has been rising, especially from its powerful agricultural lobby, to flip ties to China and open up the Asian country's lucrative markets to Paraguay's soybeans and beef, its main exports.

Taipei said last week it was "perplexed" by the position taken by Paraguay's opposition and it would do its utmost to maintain its diplomatic ties with the country.

dh/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Reservists in military gear firing automatic rifles at a shooting range

SIPRI: Global military spending reaches record high

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

PoliticsApril 22, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Garment workers in Bangladesh

10 years after Rana Plaza, fast fashion still resists change

10 years after Rana Plaza, fast fashion still resists change

Business20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Jill Roord looks on while playing for Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg fluff their lines in Champions League semifinal

Wolfsburg fluff their lines in Champions League semifinal

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sheep grazing near photovoltaic solar panels

Europe: Solar energy thriving as climate warms

Europe: Solar energy thriving as climate warms

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Politics20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Peru's former president, Alejandro Toledo (center), accompanied by police as he arrives in Lima from the United States

Peru's ex-President Toledo extradited from US to Lima

Peru's ex-President Toledo extradited from US to Lima

Corruption16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage