  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsGuatemala

Guatemala votes in runoff election seen as democratic test

49 minutes ago

Recent polls have anti-graft campaigner Bernardo Arevalo ahead of former first lady, Sandra Torres.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VNYS
Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arevalo
Guatemalans vote to elect a new president in a runoff election between Sandra Torres and Bernardo ArevaloImage: Moises Castillo/AP/picture alliance

Voting in Guatemala got underway on Sunday morning in the country's presidential run-off election which is being seen as a test for democracy.

Progressive candidate from the Movimiento Semilla (Seed Movement), Bernardo Arevalo, is running on an anti-corruption platform and recent polls have him placed as the frontrunner.

Arevalo is up against former first lady Sandra Torres who has become an ally of outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei in her third attempt at the presidency.

Bumpy road to runoff

Last month in the build-up to polls, police raided Arevalo's party headquarters in move he slammed as "political persecution." The Attorney General's Office said that it was carrying out a court order from July 12 which suspended the legal status of Arevalo's center-left party, over allegations of falsifying signatures when establishing itself in order to compete.

Just days before the presidential runoff, the Supreme Court of Justice granted a permanent injunction to Arevalo's party, blocking the previous suspension order by the lower court.

The attorney general who ordered Semilla's suspension had been previously added by the US State Department to its Engel list of "corrupt and undemocratic actors."

Keeping an eye on results

Meanwhile regional oversight forum, the Organization of American States (OAS) said a team of 86 election observers was in the country to monitor proceedings.

"It is essential that citizens be able to express themselves freely with full guarantees and that their expressions be respected," said Eladio Loizaga, head of the OAS mission in Guatemala on Saturday.

Guatemala is Central America's most populous country, and as the region's largest economy, it has been battling with widespread poverty and violence which has forced hundreds of thousands to emigrate over the past few years.

Polls close at 1800 local time (0000 UTC).

Fleeing poverty in Guatemala

kb/jcg (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

FIFA Fußball Frauen-WM | Finale Spanien vs England

Bonmati inspires Spain to their first women's World Cup

Sports6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Politics11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An Indiab woman stands in a dilapidated corridor and rests her arm on a cracked wall

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

Society1 hour ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Society12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A helicopter drops water on the flames of a fire on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and Environment10 hours ago01:22 min
More from Europe

North America

Press conference at Camp David.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

PoliticsAugust 19, 202302:14 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment10 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage