 Guatemala sentences paramilitaries for raping Mayan women | News | DW | 25.01.2022

News

Guatemala sentences paramilitaries for raping Mayan women

Five former militia members have been jailed for 30 years for the rapes of Indigenous women in the 1980s during the height of the country's civil war.

Women identified as victims of human rights violations during Guatemala's civil war, embrace outside the Supreme Court in Guatemala City, Monday

Indigenous women had been subjected to 'continuous rape' and 'domestic slavery' according to one of the judges

The highest court in Guatemala handed down lengthy prison terms to five former members of a paramilitary unit on Monday.

The men had been found guilty of raping 36 Mayan women between 1981 and 1985, during the country's bloody civil war.

Each of the former members of the so-called Civil Self-Defense Patrol were given 30 year prison terms.

One of the rape survivors, Pedrina Lopez said the victims were seeking justice. "We don't want this to happen again," she said.

More to follow…

kb/rt (AP, Reuters)

