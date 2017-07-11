Guatemala sentences paramilitaries for raping Mayan women

The highest court in Guatemala handed down lengthy prison terms to five former members of a paramilitary unit on Monday.

The men had been found guilty of raping 36 Mayan women between 1981 and 1985, during the country's bloody civil war.

Each of the former members of the so-called Civil Self-Defense Patrol were given 30 year prison terms.

One of the rape survivors, Pedrina Lopez said the victims were seeking justice. "We don't want this to happen again," she said.

