PoliticsGuatemala

Guatemala: Presidential election expected to head to runoff

2 hours ago

Two of the leading presidential candidates — Sandra Torres and Edmond Mulet — accused the ruling party of buying votes as the polls closed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T37J
Sandra Torres displays her ballot paper
Former first lady Sandra Torres is anticipated to fall short of the required 50% plus one vote for an outright victoryImage: Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images

Polling stations in Guatemala closed on Sunday evening, marking the end of a closely contested presidential election.

The election is likely to proceed to a runoff on August 20, with former first lady Sandra Torres expected to fall short of the required 50% plus one vote for an outright victory, even if she wins the first round. None of the other presidential candidates are polling near the required 50% threshold.

Over 20 candidates are vying for the presidency, including career diplomat Edmond Mulet and Zury Rios, daughter of the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt.

The stakes in this election are high, considering the deterioration of transparency, human rights, and ongoing challenges of poverty, corruption, and violence in recent years.

Guatemalans set to vote in hotly contested presidential election

Accusations of irregularities

The race to the Guatemalan presidency has been overshadowed by a court ruling that disqualified four candidates from the ballot. This included early front-runner businessman Carlos Pineda, which drew criticism from the United States and the European Union.

Many voters doubt that the election will effectively address the country's pressing issues of poverty, crime, and corruption.

Two of the leading candidates accused the ruling party of vote-buying as the polls closed. Torres and Mulet pointed to alleged irregularities that favored the conservative ruling party candidate for president, Manuel Conde.

"We have complaints they are buying votes" with the distribution of food, Torres said.

A woman casts her vote
Over 20 candidates are vying for the presidency in GuatemalaImage: Josue Decavele/REUTERS

Clashes between voters and security forces were reported in the cities of San Jose del Golfo and San Martin Zapotitlan, where allegations of unlawful practices led to voting suspensions and arrests.

Authorities reported several fire bomb attacks near voting centers in the capital during the late hours of the day.

Voters losing faith

Recent events, such as theimprisonment of the founder of a newspaper critical of the government on money laundering charges, have eroded people's faith in the ability of the elections to bring meaningful change.

Thirty-year-old Alejandro Cameros complained that the only thing that has changed in Guatemala is the names of its presidents, as the same corrupt power structure remained. "I voted for something different," he said.

"We woke up very early to vote. We vote with enthusiasm — and afterward, the presidents, it's always the same thing," voter Maria Chajon told the news agency AFP.

Guatemala, with its population of 17.6 million, is one of the poorest countries in Latin America, characterized by high levels of inequality and violent crime.

ss/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

